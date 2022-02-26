news, latest-news,

BUNINYONG is the big mover and Sebastopol have won bragging rights in a huge penultimate round of Saturday Premier Bowls. In what could prove to be one of the most important rounds of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region season, Buninyong has moved into third after picking up 14 of the 16 points on offer in its match against Mount Xavier. The 74-51 shot win was set-up by an outstanding effort from Brian Alcock's team who rolled their way to 33 shots in a big 19 shot win over the team skippered by Paul Forrest. That result gave Buninyong the buffer it needed with the other teams' results going right down to the wire. The 14 points leave Buninyong on 163 points, seven points ahead of BMS and eight ahead of Webbcona, so it still could miss out if results next week fall the wrong way, but at least it now has its fate in its own hands with a final round match-up with Linton to come. In the battle for top spot, it was bragging rights, and pennant favourtism, to Sebastopol which picked up all 16 points against a disappointing Victoria outfit. It was two big wins to Murray Gannon over Shaun Clark (25-14) and Rob Baker (22-15) over Shane Pongho's team that did the damage. Victoria would have been hoping to pick up two points, but Craig Ford's team went down in a thriller to Scott Roberts' squad by one shot, giving the visitors the full points. Webbcona has kept knocking on the door of the top four with a hard fought 14 points against BMS. Incredibly, with one round to play out, Webccona in fifth is just one point and 42 shot differential behind BMS. Realistically, this match could have gone either way with little separating the sides, showing their positions on the ladder are probably about right. BMS's Michael Storey picked his squad's only two points with an 18-16 in over Ben McArthur, but this was offset by wins to Webbcona pair Gary Johnson and Michael Blackburn who's team did enough to secure the six-shot success. Linton kept its feint finals hopes alive picking up 14 of the 16 points in its clash with Learmonth. the 72-59 win was mostly set-up by Craig Williams' who's team had a day our with a 16-shot win, scoring 29 on the day against Ross Powell's team. The final match of the round saw a second win on the season for Ballarat which moved off the bottom of the ladder after picking up all but one point in its clash with Creswick. Ballarat saw narrow wins to Andrew Dalgleish and Taylor Stewart while Zac Stewart and Creswick's Jarrod Matthews' skippered teams played out a thrilling 16-16 draw.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/818975c7-8883-4215-9cad-3901eb570fba.jpg/r0_176_5472_3268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg