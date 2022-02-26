BUNINYONG is the big mover and Sebastopol have won bragging rights in a huge penultimate round of Saturday Premier Bowls.
In what could prove to be one of the most important rounds of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region season, Buninyong has moved into third after picking up 14 of the 16 points on offer in its match against Mount Xavier.
The 74-51 shot win was set-up by an outstanding effort from Brian Alcock's team who rolled their way to 33 shots in a big 19 shot win over the team skippered by Paul Forrest.
That result gave Buninyong the buffer it needed with the other teams' results going right down to the wire.
The 14 points leave Buninyong on 163 points, seven points ahead of BMS and eight ahead of Webbcona, so it still could miss out if results next week fall the wrong way, but at least it now has its fate in its own hands with a final round match-up with Linton to come.
In the battle for top spot, it was bragging rights, and pennant favourtism, to Sebastopol which picked up all 16 points against a disappointing Victoria outfit.
It was two big wins to Murray Gannon over Shaun Clark (25-14) and Rob Baker (22-15) over Shane Pongho's team that did the damage. Victoria would have been hoping to pick up two points, but Craig Ford's team went down in a thriller to Scott Roberts' squad by one shot, giving the visitors the full points.
Webbcona has kept knocking on the door of the top four with a hard fought 14 points against BMS.
Incredibly, with one round to play out, Webccona in fifth is just one point and 42 shot differential behind BMS.
TOP FLIGHT: John Garvin of Sebastopol helped his team to full points against Victoria. Picture: Luke Hemer
Realistically, this match could have gone either way with little separating the sides, showing their positions on the ladder are probably about right.
BMS's Michael Storey picked his squad's only two points with an 18-16 in over Ben McArthur, but this was offset by wins to Webbcona pair Gary Johnson and Michael Blackburn who's team did enough to secure the six-shot success.
Linton kept its feint finals hopes alive picking up 14 of the 16 points in its clash with Learmonth.
the 72-59 win was mostly set-up by Craig Williams' who's team had a day our with a 16-shot win, scoring 29 on the day against Ross Powell's team.
The final match of the round saw a second win on the season for Ballarat which moved off the bottom of the ladder after picking up all but one point in its clash with Creswick.
Ballarat saw narrow wins to Andrew Dalgleish and Taylor Stewart while Zac Stewart and Creswick's Jarrod Matthews' skippered teams played out a thrilling 16-16 draw.
DEEP THOUGHT: Wayne Lynch and his Victoria teammates have a lot to think about after losing top spot. Picture: Luke Hemer
Victoria 47 (0) def by Sebastopol 66 (16)
Kevin Coad, Shaun O'Loughlin, Wayne Lynch, Shaun Clark 14 def by Fred Reus, John Cameron, William Matthews, Murray Gannon 25, Donna Leeson, Jess Austin, Marc Oswin, Craig Ford 18 def by David Cassells, Tim Beecham, Paul Lovell, Scott Roberts 19, Paul Tudorovic, Darren Britt, Barry Clark, Shane Pongho 15 def by Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 22
Mt Xavier 51 (2) def by Buninyong 74 (14)
Stacey Forrest, Malcolm Sargent, Frank Duggan, Chris McDonald 18 def Norman Hand, Ian Voigt, Graeme Nicholson, Peter Aldred 16, Darryl Boyd, Lynden Henderson, Daryl Lamb, Paul Forrest 14 def by Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan, Brian Alcock 33, Ray Bellingham, Ben McDonald, Kevin McKeegan, Philip McGrath 19 def by Graeme Simpson, Kevin Lee, Keith Chapman, Stephen Gallan 25
HANGING IN: Shane Pongho of Victoria during the BHBR premier bowls match between Victoria and Sebastopol. Picture: Luke Hemer
BMS 49 (2) def by Webbcona 55 (14)
Adam McLean, Keith Urch, David Schreenan, Michael Storey 18 def Ross Brown, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Ben McArthur 16, Graeme Inglis, Craig Hurdsfield, Robert Dickinson, Philip Clamp 15 def by Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Anthony Lange, Matthew Blackburn 19, Daniel Vagg, Lindsay Trounce, David Berry, Ryan Bedggood 16 def by Sarah Braybrook, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Matthew Collins, Gary Johnson 20
Linton 72 (14) def Learmonth 59 (2)
Stewart Williams, Eugene Grigg, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 21 def by Addison Ryan, Kyren Myers, David Ryan, David Kelly 25, Ray Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Rodney Hetherington, Brendan Williams 22 def Mick Casey, Gregory Ross, Brendan Pym, Craig Findlay 21, James Fraser, Danny Pridham, Peter Wilson, Craig Williams 29 def Gary Moy, Fred Lennecke, William Rowe, Ross Powell 13
Creswick 55 (1) def by Ballarat 60 (15)
Trevor Booth, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper, Travis Hedger 20 def by John Crawford, Bruce Sutherland, Greg Stewart, Taylor Stewart 22, Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Alan Annear, Jarrod Matthews 16 drew Lisa Tung, Philip Aspland, Dean Campbell, Zac Stewart 16, Geoff Antonio, Dale Chalmers, Stephen Hepworth, Michael Booth 19 def by Mark Fothergill, Ben Horwood, Paul Slater, Andrew Dalgleish 22
SEBASTOPOL +137 shots, 192 points, VICTORIA +173, 187, BUNINYONG +46, 163, BMS +104, 156, Webbcona +62, 155, Linton +23, 146, Mount Xavier -145, 103, Creswick -132, 87, Ballarat -162, 86, Learmonth -106, 85