Ballarat Clarendon College and Ballarat Grammar School enter Sunday's Head of the Lake with a chance at history in the open boys and girls division one races. Clarendon's girls are competing for back-to-back titles for the first time since 2014-15, while Grammar's boys are looking for four straight wins for the first time since St Patrick's College achieved the feat between 2007-2010. READ MORE HEAD OF THE LAKE: Clarendon's girls enter the regatta heavy favourites, but as last year proved, it means little come race day. St Patrick's College came into the 2021 boys race favourites, but were upset by Ballarat Grammar School, who nailed their race plan on the day. Clarendon has taken all before them so far this season, claiming wins at the Ballarat Regatta by 28 seconds, the Wendouree-Ballarat Regatta by 23 seconds and most recently at the Nagambie Regatta by 25 seconds. Grammar has claimed second in the latter two of those races, Loreto College second in the first. "We were two seconds off the Head of the Lake record last time, depending on the conditions, that's what we're aiming for, it's a bit of a dream, so we'll see how it happens," coach Nicki Plucinski told The Courier. "We are going from strength to strength at the moment, every week getting faster and faster." Grammar girls co-coach Sam Pullin told The Courier his crew knows the calibre of crew they're up against. "They're a once in a generation group," he said. "Our mission really is to get as close to them as we can and if we can put them under pressure, a little like the boys crew last year, squeak one out, we'll definitely be trying our best to do that." The boys race is a different story, with no one crew taking the mantle as favourite. One of the tightest races in recent history is expected. Clarendon prevailed by five seconds over Grammar in the Ballarat Regatta, St Patrick's and Ballarat High School not competing that day. Grammar prevailed by two seconds over Clarendon at Head of the Schoolboys Regatta, St Patrick's a further three seconds back. Ultimately, the results come down to which crew can execute its race plan the best and deal with the adrenaline rush that comes with Head of the Lake. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

