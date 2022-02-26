news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat is making a concerted effort to place governance transparency permanently at the centre of its business and public dealings, says CEO Evan King - even if it causes some short-term discomfort. After Western Victoria MLC Bev McArthur released a council letterhead email this week apologising to a tenderer for conduct of the lake lighting project, that discomfort came to the fore. Mr King says publishing council meeting agendas and communicating agenda items before meetings is providing the community time to consider items in front of council and register their interest through questions presentations. "It is important to understand this is all about transparency and communication," Mr King said. "As CEO of the City of Ballarat, I welcome scrutiny, criticism and debate over our procurement and governance practices. Experience has shown all City of Ballarat projects will attract debate. We don't shy away from this and understand it's essential to ensure the best outcomes for ratepayers and members of the community. "It is healthy to continually check we are practicing the principles of good governance, as long as that scrutiny is done respectfully and for the true benefit of our community as a whole. Good governance, good process, and open and transparent decision-making is my driving force. "In this council's term we have gone from being one of the poorest performing councils in terms of transparency to one of the highest performing in the state. The percentage of decisions made in closed council meetings has significantly reduced to just 3.28 per cent in 2021. This compares with 16.3 per cent in 2018, 22.4 per cent in 2019 and 16 per cent in 2020." Mr King say the most recent council meeting was well attended by community members, ratepayers and other stakeholders engaging with the agenda items put before council. He says the meetings are about diverse opinions and questions being heard by a group of councillors who are then able to ask their own questions, debate the topic and formulate informed views to vote on resolutions. "I am aware some people may feel uncomfortable given the dramatic shift to consider the majority of council's decisions in the public realm," Mr King said. "But I am confident open governance is key to ensuring people have the best chance to influence the decisions directly impacting them within our community, which is positive, even when the outcome doesn't fall their way." READ MORE: Mayor Daniel Moloney is also unrepentant about the increased transparency, saying the move from confidential consideration of tenders and other council business is a healthy decision. "Obviously in the last council term, we decided we wanted a more transparent way," Cr Moloney says. "In doing so we had to change the approach with tenderers. They knew that all this would be discussed openly and publicly. The problem is you can't actually say to a tenderer 'you're unsuccessful' until such time as that decision's formally made in the council chamber. "At the moment we have a situation where the officers have recommended a preferred tender, and we either accept or reject or amend that. At that point you can formally write to each of the parties and let them know the outcome. "But until that vote is taken, it's just purely a recommendation, and (the tenderers) will see that recommendation. This happens all the time now. All these things are in the public domain, each of the parties will see who the recommended supplier is all the time, and I think that's actually a good thing. We've changed our contracts and tenders mission to reflect this, where everyone goes into it quite clearly knowing this is how it works. "It happened when we decided to make all of our tenders part of public meetings. So there was a time, maybe 18 months ago, when all tenders were done in confidential business. A consequence of a more transparent approach is that it's not as neat, but I would rather it be publicly available. The alternative is you don't publicise a tender in advance, and you don't publicise a preferred approach. Then people don't have the opportunity to attend a council meeting and put an alternative view. You can only put forward a view when you know what you're up against. "People can agree or disagree with the officers recommendation; that's okay, either way. But until you know what the officer's recommendation is, you don't know whether you need to make a case or not. So it's not perfect, but it's the best we've got at the moment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/75a2a9b8-6e03-4bca-afde-654e8e0633e4.png/r0_380_1020_956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg