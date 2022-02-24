news, latest-news,

KENYAN national team player Preston Bungei is the latest signing for the Ballarat Miners heading into season 2022. Bungei is a naturalised Australian, who is a member of the Kenyan national team, and has arrived in Ballarat from Sandringham where he averaged just under 20 points and seven rebounds a game in NBL1 in 2021. Bengei said he was excited to join the new-look squad which is adding new players every week. "Ballarat has a rich tradition of winning and community support," he said. "With the pandemic and only a limited number of fans at the games the past two years, I am excited to have the opportunity to play in front of the Miners fans." Miners Men's Head Coach Luke Sunderland said the versatility was a key element of the Miners chasing Bungei's signature. "Preston will add great versatility on the court and great leadership and maturity off it," Sunderland said. "Everyone that has dealt with Preston speaks highly of him and I'm looking forward to him having a full season in the NBL1 South. "Preston has experience at many levels all over the world and will greatly help our new group at both ends of the floor." The Ballarat Miners will tip off the their season at Selkirk Stadium on April 23 against regional rivals Geelong Supercats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/62f8cc14-85a1-4a45-9473-ab83e49aa93d.jpg/r0_379_1440_1193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg