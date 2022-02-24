news, latest-news, Commercial property Delacombe

Colliers is excited to offer for sale or lease this soon to be constructed concrete warehouse complex. This opportunity offers owner-occupiers and investors alike the opportunity to solidify a position in Ballarat's growing industrial precinct. The properties at 10-12 Concept Drive offer future occupiers a concrete tilt panel construction, with high internal clearances of 7.65 metres, in building sizes between 200 square metres to 350 square metres. Each warehouse includes a disabled toilet, shower and sink. These architecturally designed units are ideally situated, being in close proximity to the Delacombe Town Centre (DTC) and Western Residential Growth Zone. The warehouses are scheduled for completion in September 2022. This a fantastic opportunity for a buyer wanting establishment in the Delacombe region. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/4ab15921-db16-4ea8-8f91-e5e96ddc3779.jpg/r0_51_3000_1746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg