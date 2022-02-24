news, latest-news, Property Ballarat, Property Smythesdale

Situated on 2.8 acres (approx.) and adjoining Enfield State Forest, this brick veneer home comprises four bedrooms with robes, while the master has a walk-in wardrobe and high end renovated ensuite. Entering the home, you are greeted to a large open kitchen and dining area, with loads of space and natural light. The house also has two living areas, perfect for the family with lots of space to move. There's also central heating throughout and a wood log fireplace to ensure warmth and comfort. There's also a split system for the warmer months. The standalone laundry has cupboard space and direct access to the backyard. There's also a man cave/entertainment room, which has the potential to be used as a separate dwelling. It has lots of space upstairs that could be transformed into a bedroom or used for extra storage. The property has terrific features outside, including a large undercover entertainment area, new shed with workshop and room for cars and a caravan, a fully enclosed yard, vegetable garden, and a large dam stocked with fish.

