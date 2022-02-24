news, latest-news, House of the Weel, Ballarat property

This magnificent, timeless solid red brick terrace is positioned to perfection, right in the heart of Ballarat's CBD. Just a stone's throw from the city's best cafes/restaurants, Central Square Shopping Centre, Federation University SMB campus, hospitals and public transport, this the ideal property in which to invest, live, or even run a business thanks to the wonderful street exposure. Sitting on a 290 square metre block (approx.), the house comprises three spacious bedrooms plus a fourth room that could be set up as an office or study area. There are also two spacious living zones. The entrance to the home creates a strong first impression, made all the more welcoming with the ornate front veranda which has lacework above and tilling below, befitting of its era. Framed by beautiful leadlight windows, the front door leads into a large formal living room with featured gas heater and a magnificent marble surround mantelpiece. Adjoining is a formal dining area, separated by majestic doors from the formal living room, and complete with built-in storage. The three bedrooms are sophisticated and large, showcased with beautiful open fireplaces. Close by is the updated bathroom with a bath and shower, a vanity with storage above and underneath, and floor to ceiling tiles.The toilet is conveniently positioned next door in a separate room. At the rear of the home is the open plan kitchen and dining. The kitchen has a freestanding gas stove top, an oven and ample storage. This leads to the separate laundry area at the back of the property. Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details. Beautiful period detail throughout retains all the charm of yesteryear, with polished timber flooring, high ceilings, ornamental lighting, ceiling roses, wainscot panelling, lead lighting and magnificent marble fire surrounds. The house has also been treated to a new coat of paint, a neutral shade that guarantees to complement all your existing furniture and other belongings. There are also new pure wool carpets, a monitored security system, double-glazed windows, an updated bathroom and kitchen, and gas heating. There is off-street parking for two cars and still room to extend or develop (subject to council approval). The small front garden is ideal for those who want a low maintenance option, but also in prime position to be given some love if you'd prefer to embrace every aspect of the home's Victorian heritage. Solid red brick homes this close to the CBD and in this price range are extremely rare. Don't wait, call the agency now to book your private viewing. Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.

