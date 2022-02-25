news, latest-news,

Ultimately, who finishes where inside the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant premier top four doesn't really matter. All that matters is that your side makes the finals and give itself a chance to compete for a premiership. READ MORE SPORT: For Victoria (first) and Sebastopol (second), there are no worries about making finals and while their match-up this week could decide who claims the minor premiership, it's their respective form against top sides that each team would be worrying about. The two are separated by 11 points on the ladder, dropping out of the four mathematically impossible now. So, while wins remain important, confidence in their respective ability to play well against other top sides is the key. It doesn't necessarily mean a victory is needed, just the knowledge that they can compete at a high level. With just one round to play in the regular season after this week, the match-up gives each side one last look at each other before finals comes around. For Victoria, it still needs to face a strong Webbcona side in round 18, no doubt a game it welcomes to tune itself up for finals action. Sebastopol takes on Creswick to round out the season, meaning today's contest is its last look at a top four side ahead of the finals. The last clash between the two lived up to expectations, Sebastopol prevailing 56 (14) - 51 (2). Sebastopol has gone 2-2 in the last month, however, while Victoria has won six-straight. WEBBCONA faces BMS in its most important game to date. It sits fifth on the ladder, trailing Buninyong in fourth by eight points. Considering Buninyong faces Mt Xavier this week and Webbcona still has Victoria to come in round 18, Saturday's game is simply a must-win for Webbcona, assuming results pan out as expected. Not only would a victory put Buninyong under the pump, it could also force BMS dangerously close to falling out of the top four. A 16-point win would lift Webbcona into the four and drop BMS to fifth, however if BMS can at least take home two points, it will live to fight another day in the top group. A win to BMS secures its finals position and helps it head into finals in strong form against fellow finals contenders. BUNINYONG won't be wanting to give Linton a sniff of the top four when it takes on Mt Xavier. It is a clash Buninyong goes into favourites and one that could help it either overtake BMS in third, or push further away from Webbcona in fifth, depending on results. Considering it's close call against Creswick last round, where it lost two rinks, Buninyong knows that any side on its day can take it down. Mt Xavier, despite some poor losses, have proven that through the season, taking down BMS and Linton at different stages. WITH TWO rounds to play this season, there is still hope of a miracle Linton finals appearance. Currently 17 points behind fourth, Linton needs results to go its way, but stranger things have happened. Priority number one is claiming a win today against Learmonth this week. It goes in favourites and should win, but Linton needs to focus on taking home all 16 points available if finals are to remain a possibility. A loss to either BMS or Buninyong is required also. A Buninyong loss specifically could make for an entertaining final round of play, with Linton due to face it in round 18. A win to both and Linton's finals hopes are officially through for its 2021-22 campaign. CRESWICK hosts Ballarat as it seeks its third win of the season. The last two contests have been competitive ones for Creswick, drawing with Learmonth before winning two rinks against Buninyong. Ultimately, a 14-35 loss in the other rink handed Buninyong a win, however the result should lead Creswick into a clash with Ballarat with some new-found confidence. Ballarat has endured a tough run of opposition, but has competed well. In the last five weeks it's faced Buninyong, BMS, Sebastopol, Webbcona and Victoria. Ballarat claimed three points against Sebastopol and Victoria, but was unable to put that two-rink good form into the third to take home a win. Saturday presents a chance for a second victory. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

