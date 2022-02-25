sport, ballarat-cricket,

Former Wendouree Cricket Club player Sam Williams has begun his new year in style, selected in Victoria's under-12 team. The team is unable to play games due to COVID-19 restrictions, however he was presented with his baggy blue cap at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. READ MORE SPORT: The former Buninyong Primary School student said it was an honour to be selected. "It was amazing," he said. "Obviously you don't just get there from doing nothing, I've been training hard since I was about eight, just seems like all the hard work I've put in has finally come off which was an amazing feeling." Part of that hard work included Sam selling lots of his toys to save up enough money to pay for his own cricket net and bowling machine in his family's backyard in Buninyong. "That's a lesson in itself too where they just realise that nothing falls out of the sky," mum Marita said. They have since moved to Albury, meaning more time in the backyard for the family. "I've had bruises and black eyes from where the ball hits you, you just do whatever you can to make sure the kids are happy and having fun," Mrs Williams said. Despite Sam and his family's move, he was allowed to finish his trials for the Victorian team as he was living in Buninyong when they started last year. The end result was his baggy blue presentation, in front of the Australian men's cricket team, who were warming up on the MCG at the time ahead of their T20 clash with Sri Lanka. David Warner, who was rested from that series, and Williams share a special bond, which began after the ball tampering scandal in 2018. A then nine-year-old Sam sent Warner's NSW premier club Randwick Petersham a letter, expressing his support for his favourite batsman amidst a wave of negativity following the famous incident in South Africa. The letter was passed on to Warner and his family, who subsequently invited Sam and his family to Sydney for a Randwick Petersham versus Sutherland clash, which Steve Smith featured in. There, Sam was given a team shirt and hat, participated in pre-game warm ups, the coin toss and ran water during the game. "Been mates ever since and stay in contact pretty regularly," he said. "It definitely drives me to want to be more than just a good cricketer ... I want to be a great cricketer, so it drives me to just go the extra mile." Sam now plays with St Patrick's Cricket Club in Albury, where he most recently represented Cricket Albury-Wodonga, leading the representative carnival in total runs and making the team of the year. He hopes to continue climbing the ranks and eventually represent Australia at the highest level. "He only wants to play cricket for Australia and he's set his mind to it and he really does love it," Mrs Williams said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

