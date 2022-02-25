Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Western Freeway crash

news, latest-news,

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital on Thursday evening after a collision with a car on the Western Freeway. According to police, a Ford ute and motorcycle had been travelling on the freeway towards Melbourne when a collision occurred at Warrenheip about 6pm. Two people were travelling on the motorcycle at the time, with one, a male aged in his 50s, sustaining serious leg injuries. The man was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition. Nobody else involved sustained significant injuries. Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant, Andy Rigg, said the collision came after the recent release of a Transport Accident Commission campaign calling on motorcyclists to ensure they wear protective gear on every ride. "I'm pleased to say both of the motorcyclists in this case were wearing protective clothing so whilst the injuries are significant, there is a possibility they could have been a lot worse had the correct protective clothing not been worn." While he said the man would be treated in hospital and would then need to undergo rehabilitation, "it could have been a lot worse". Related coverage: 'Concerning': Ballarat's deadly start to the year While the highway patrol is investigating the circumstances around the collision, he said the early indication was that it appeared to be an accident. However, he said the incident was a reminder that every road user needed to be aware of vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists. Two motorcyclists have died in the region so far this year, continuing a concerning uptick in motorcyclist deaths last year. Last year 43 motorcyclists died on the state's roads, up from 32 in 2020. Meanwhile, more than 2500 people were injured in motorcycle crashes last year alone. "Motorcyclists are allowed to be on the road and they try to stay safe," Acting Senior Sergeant Rigg said. "While the vast majority ride safely and lawfully, they're not always seen and so they need to be mindful that others might not know they are there. "We all know to look out for them and check our mirrors - it's everyone's responsibility to make sure that we all get home safely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/04ee001a-4d9b-4e37-8c4d-785523522d0e.jpeg/r2_0_1016_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg