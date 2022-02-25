news, latest-news,

RENEA Johnson is turning her backyard arts studio into a safe space for transgender and gender diverse people to find new clothes. The clothing swap, while open to anyone in need, is designed to be a place free of judgement where all people can be comfortable to shop and try clothes on. Ms Johnson, whose daughter Charlotte is transgender, said they experienced a lot of discrimination and derogatory comments when living in Melbourne and found they would resort to shopping online together. The idea for a more permanent clothes swap in Ballarat was sparked by Ms Johnson's mum who, when she died of brain cancer in 2010, wanted her clothes left to people in need rather than an op-shop. Most clothes Ms Johnson has collected have not been worn, including a whole box from street and sportswear company PE Nation. A lot are clothes people have found untouched in their wardrobes or are online purchases that did not fit people did not get around to returning. Ms Johnson sorts through the clothes to ensure quality. Any donations she feels do not quite meet the standard, she donates to a fabric up-cycle group. The finished boutique has clothing racks and steamers and a range to ensure something for all sizes and tastes. "When people are first transitioning they are not on hormones and of course people judge and say things about how you look," Ms Johnson said. "Ballarat doesn't have anything like this. We just want people to feel safe." Ms Johnson has hosted a pop-up at Central Wendouree bowls club but it was not the best turn-out, due to weather. After attending a counselling workshop with Rainbow Ballarat members, Ms Johnson realised there was still a need for a more permanent clothes swap in town. IN OTHER NEWS The swap has been operating by appointments only to get started but Ms Johnson will host a grand opening with nibbles. There will also be a safe place for parents and support persons to talk. Ms Johnson's daughter Charlotte is always on hand to introduce herself and to offer advice and personal experience. Together they have a strong following on social media in other regional cities like Bendigo, or in suburban Fitzroy, with people wanting to come up and say hello. The transgender and gender diverse clothing swap's grand opening is on Sunday at 1331 Gregory Street, Lake Wendouree. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/d006b4d9-bcd8-4033-aa25-ba554622ddfb.jpg/r2_547_5469_3636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg