Drug use led 40-year-old woman to prison after leading 'normal' life

A 'pernicious' drug addiction and 'poor choice' of partner led to the downfall of a 40-year-old woman who found herself in prison after once being a married mother working full-time, a court has heard. Katrina Skinner was taken into custody after police searched her Pentland Hills home and allegedly found a stolen car in the front yard, methamphetamine, cannabis, ecstasy, scales and more than $11,000 in cash. She faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody on Friday to make an application for bail. Police informant Detective Senior Constable Mark Partington said police were drawn to the Pentland Hills property from reports a man had stolen a car by towing it there without the victim knowing on January 21. Officers executed a search warrant and Skinner's partner Kade Sexton allegedly became aggressive and assaulted a police officer. The almost $11,500 in cash seized from the address was believed to be proceeds from trafficking methylamphetamine. The court heard another $2000 was allegedly found in a notebook in Skinner's handbag and ecstasy was in her car. Detective Senior Constable Partington said two imitation firearms were found in the bedroom, as well as an extendable baton an power tools believed to be the proceeds of crime. "The accused is a known drug user and police believe she has been trafficking methylamphetamine, cannabis and ecstasy," he said. "The accused has a history of drug offences, is a drug user and police believe if granted bail she will continue to traffic drugs." The court heard Skinner denied trafficking the drugs and said she had them for her own use. She said the money in her handbag was from the sale of her car and other cash in the house must have been what her partner withdrew from his inheritance. Defence barrister Theo Alexander said Skinner had been on a 'downward spiral' with increasing drug use for the past five years. "She has once been married, a full-time worker, non-drug user and mother. At 40-years-old she is now sitting in a cell because of her pernicious use of drugs and her poor choice in partner," he said. Mr Alexander said if granted bail, Skinner could live at a property in Darley, be separated from her partner and have support from the Court Integrated Services Program. "She is motivated. She knows the court will be watching and if she relapses she will be back in that blue room and that white t-shirt looking forlorn. We all know her life is going no where if she continues," he said. Skinner has limited criminal history and it is her first time in custody, under difficult COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Magistrate Mark Stratmann granted bail with conditions and said Skinner must not use drugs. The court heard Skinner's partner Sexton had also been granted bail.

