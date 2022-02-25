coronavirus,

Ballarat COVID update | Friday, February 25: NEW CASES: 230 (up from 224 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1242 (up from 1190 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded another 230 COVID-19 cases on Friday, as Victoria prepares to ease mask rules from midnight. The new cases are slightly up on yesterday's figure of 224. The number of active cases has once again risen above 1200, with 1242 infections ongoing as of today. In other areas: Victoria has recorded another 6580 COVID-19 infections and 11 people have died with the virus. The new cases include 4263 results from rapid antigen tests and 2317 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Friday. There are 41,125 active cases in the state. The number of people hospitalised with the virus has fallen by 21 from Thursday, with 301 active or recovered cases in hospital. Of these, 38 are in intensive care and four are on ventilators. Some 57.6 per cent of Victorian adults have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest figures come as Victoria ditches its mask mandate in most places from 11.59pm on Friday, as well as the work-from-home recommendation. The mask mandate has been in place in some form since July 2020, but will soon only be required in limited situations, such as on public transport, taxis, and in airports and hospitals. Some groups of workers will also have to keep wearing masks, including hospitality and retail workers, primary school and early childhood centre staff, and justice and correctional facility employees. High school students will also be allowed to remove their masks in classes, but primary school students in grades three to six will still have to wear them for now. That's due in part to the lower vaccination rate in Victorian children aged five to 11, which sits at 54.6 per cent for first doses. Victorians will also no longer be urged to work from home if possible, in a move expected to increase foot traffic in Melbourne's CBD. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/018f12c8-1461-451b-aa99-7589c2a67837.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg