A man will have to wait in prison for his case to be heard at Ballarat court after it was delayed due to an issue with the swearing in of the police officers who charged him. The Victorian Government revealed on Thursday an error in the Victoria Police Act amendments made in 2013 that meant a number of graduating police officers had been sworn in under incorrect delegation. Deputy Commissioners appointed acting Assistant Commissioners without the required delegation between July 2014 and August 2021 and they swore in some police officers. A review identified 1076 police officers, 157 protective services officers and 29 police custody officers were sworn in by Acting Assistant Commissioners and will need to be sworn in again. "Victoria Police will be re-swearing in or re-affirming impacted employees over the coming days and weeks," Chief Commissioner for Victoria Police Shane Patton said in a statement. The Victorian Government announced it was drafting legislation to fix the error in the Victoria Police Act and it would operate retrospectively. The legislation is expected to be introduced into parliament at the next sitting week. "We are confident this administrative error will be corrected next month and there will be no ongoing ramifications for impacted staff or any of their court matters," Chief Commissioner Patton said. "There is no doubt (the officers) have acted in good faith by performing their duties in the belief they were correctly sworn in or affirmed and they have my full support." Accused man Dillon Pring, 32, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday prepared to plea guilty to a consolidation of seven police briefs, but two of those briefs were made by officers caught up in this issue. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown asked for the case to be adjourned for eight weeks. Magistrate Mark Stratmann said the situation was complex and it was 'rather unchartered territory'. Defence lawyer Nick Laidlaw said his client was keen to have the case heard and resolved on Friday and entered a plea of guilty. But Mr Stratmann raised issues with totality if part of the case was heard on Friday and part of the case in eight weeks. Mr Laidlaw had to explain the issue to Pring and then told the court he was happy for the case to be adjourned to May.

