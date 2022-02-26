Police officer fined for driving at 'extreme' speeds

news, latest-news,

A Ballarat police officer who drove a police vehicle at almost 200km/h has been fined $5000. Matthew Krul, 34, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The Senior Constable was working in Ballarat at the time of the offending. He had been in the force for 11 years when he started a seven day block of nightshifts on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Prosecutor Tim White said that on Friday, April 17 the accused signed out an unmarked Volkswagen Passat station wagon fitted with covert police lights. Krul was the designated driver as he and another officer started their shift by travelling out to a firearms incident at Scarsdale. Just before 11.30pm, the pair was travelling back towards Ballarat when GPS tracking data clocked Krul driving at a top speed of 147km/h on the Glenelg Highway at Smythes Creek. The speed limit on the road is 100km/h. "The accused was not displaying red or blue flashing lights, sounding an alarm, attending a job or conducting police duties that were exempted ... from the road safety road rules," Mr White said. The second charge related to an incident in the early hours of Saturday, April 18. About 3am the GPS tracker showed the accused drove the vehicle at a top speed of 199km/h on Victoria Street, between Rodier Street and Otway Street South. "As the accused reached a top speed of 199km/h he was approximately 50-metres east of the intersection with Queen Street South," Mr White said. "Estimations indicate the accused entered this intersection at approximately 192km/h." Mr White said the other officer asked the accused "how fast that was" and the accused replied: "around 190km/h". He said the accused also commented about "how well the vehicle handles". With the posted speed limit on the road being 70km/h and the accused not attending a priority one job at the time. Victoria was in a stage three lockdown at the time, with community members only able to leave home for four reasons. The accused made a "no comment interview" when questioned in July that year. The prosecution submitted a financial penalty would be appropriate but did not take a position on whether a conviction should be recorded. Defence lawyer Ross Eason conceded "the speed on both occasions was extremely fast" and that "there was no good reason to be travelling at that speed". He said the speeds could have "created catastrophic consequences if the accused had lost control of the vehicle" but that his client's actions "seem to stem from a culture of that police station at the time... of who was the best driver and who could drive the fastest". "[He] has foolishly taken part in that game and is seriously lucky nobody was injured and no harm occurred as a result. "But the offending before the court was out of character and inconsistent with his prior excellent driving record." He said his client's passenger was a first constable with only three years experience at the time and his client should have set an example. "He ought to have known and done better and given the separate occasions it goes beyond a momentary lapse of judgement." Krul, a father of three, has been stood down without pay from the police force since April 2021. Magistrate Hugh Radford said Krul had no history of such offending and the several character references given to the court highlighted his good character. He said that as a police officer, Krul would have attended many "horrific scenes" and "seen firsthand the destruction" speeding can cause. "I accept your genuine remorse, you are a family man, have contributed to the community and were held in high esteem by your colleagues. "But police officers are held in a position of trust and must set examples and you put your colleague and other road users at risk in the most serious and egregious way. "I can't imagine what the police constable sitting next to you was thinking as you drove like you did, not only putting yourself and others at risk but as someone who looked up to you as a mentor." He chose not to impose a prison term or a conviction, but cancelled his licence for a period of 12 months. He said deterrence was an influential factor as the community "should have the highest confidence" in police. "It is clear to me you've shown remorse and learned your lesson - it is one hard learned in all the circumstances." He was fined $5000. Krul will have the opportunity to plead his case to professional standards to re-enter the police force.

