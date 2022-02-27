comment,

There is a hidden epidemic that the people of Ballarat - and across both the state and nation - may not be aware of - unless they are engaged in providing retail services. Retailers are undergoing what may be the most challenging period they have ever faced - even more challenging than during the height of the lockdowns. Our small businesses are suffering - ask anyone involved in the small business sector - and there is currently no government assistance to help us through this extraordinary period. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. Quite simply, our customers have disappeared. Please, Ballarat, don't let our small business sector become moribund. We employ your children, pay the rates that provide the services that our city needs to flourish, furnish our streets with life and vibrancy, and provide the incentives with our wonderful cafes, boutiques and specialty stores that entice tourists to visit our city. Don't walk out empty handed when you visit our shops. Even the smallest sale will lift the spirits of our hardworking retailers - a candle, a card, a $10 gift voucher. I am not talking only from my own experience - anecdotally, from conversations I have had with other small business operators - sales have plummeted. I implore the people of Ballarat to support your local small businesses. Michelle Coxall, Ballarat.

