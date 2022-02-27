Let us enjoy these last days of summer.

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Having barely emerged from a crippling pandemic, the madness of territorial ambition spilling into bloodshed has shocked many across the globe. Europe is again at war and if at this stage it is somewhat contained; the chaos, the tragedy and mindless waste have reminded so many more of the wider conflicts that devastated generations. But it is also equally important to temper these rumblings of distant gloom, if only for our mind's equanimity, with the balancing picture of our own community. Ballarat showed during a tough pandemic that it could pull together for the greater good; general compliance with difficult, sometimes debilitating, rules and a vaccination uptake that was a model to the nation, hint at just what a united city can do. These were the positives of a community acting for each other not individual gain or arrogant principle. There is hope and solace that here in Ballarat such a spirit is so alive and well. Let us enjoy the sun a little while longer in these last days of summer.