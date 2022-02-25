Scarsdale man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman

news, latest-news,

Police have charged a man with a string of charges, including attempted murder, after he stabbed a woman at her Scarsdale property last week. A Victoria Police spokesperson previously said a man, who was unknown to the woman, entered her property on Browns Road about 4.30pm on February 17. He then stabbed her in the upper body. The woman, aged in her 40s, was treated by paramedics at her home for "serious upper body injuries". She was then flown by an air ambulance helicopter to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition. The 30-year-old Scarsdale man has since been charged with attempted murder, intentionally cause injury and recklessly cause injury. He appeared before court and has been remanded to appear before the Supreme Court in April. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/e5321406-22cc-4d9c-9614-2eb964e13aaa.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg