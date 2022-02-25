Ballarat's next generation of artists recognised in prestigious awards

news, latest-news, NextGen22, art, Ballarat, VCE, awards, 2022

Appearances in life, so the saying goes, are often deceptive. And so too is art, as evidenced by a seemingly simple drawing of three different faces, each one repeated three times, with all nine faces arranged in a three-by-three picture square. Adjacent to each face is a label - 'man', 'woman' or 'human' - and therein lies the complexity of the subject matter. By giving each face the benefit of all three labels, the work, distilled, challenges the viewer to consider the lived experience of transgender people in a society where binary norms persist. The work - Perceptions of a Human - by Damascus College student Sparky Sainsbury is one of 38 works on display as part of the Next Gen 22 exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat - an annual event showcasing leading art created by VCE art and design students in the region. On Friday evening, Sainsbury's work was selected the winner of the gallery's Next Gen 22 prize for excellence. Guest judges Koji Hoashi and Anindita Banerjee praised Sainsbury's work for the simple but clever way in which it questions traditional gender perceptions within society. "[Sainsbury] has treated a highly contemporary subject matter with refinement, skill and dexterity," they said. "We acknowledge that it takes a complex process of elimination in one's practice to arrive at a resolved outcome that might look deceivingly immature and simplistic." Ballarat Grammar student Phoebe Tol was awarded the Innovation award for a series of ceramic vessels which explore that unyielding territory between perfection, on the one hand, and imperfection on the other. The judges said Tol had demonstrated the degree to which those constructs were interchangeable. "The gradual morphing of the ceramic vessels and the introduction of the gold deftly speaks about the concept of transience and constant evolution," they said. And Amelia Greene, also of Ballarat Grammar, won the Creativity award for her work A Nature's Yarn - a woven textile piece depicting a rural landscape. The judges said Greene's work, by using 100 per cent merino and alpaca wool, had subtly captured the "interconnectedness of the wool with the landscape" from which it originated. The Next Gen 2022 exhibition is open until April 24. Visitors to the free exhibition can select their favourite work for the People's Choice Award here. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/86b1397b-acf0-4074-ab73-3bcc6c523220.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg