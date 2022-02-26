'Consistent' recidivist offender sentenced to 14 months in prison

news, latest-news,

A magistrate sentenced a recidivist Ballarat offender to 14 months in prison after he was found in possession of a stolen car. Nicholas Paul Lee, 33, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Tuesday. The court heard that police were patrolling the Alfredton area in December 2021 in relation to a stolen silver Mazda ute. The officers saw the vehicle parked in a parking space belonging to a set of units on Learmonth Street and a woman going to and from the car. The accused, Lee, was seen through the open door before he was arrested along with a co-accused. A search warrant was executed at the address with numerous items found, including two sets of golf clubs. Police prosecutor, Steve Repac, said a search of the car uncovered a custom made floodgate stolen from a road development on Cuthberts Road. Meanwhile, a stolen and modified plate had been fixed to the front of the car, while there was no rear plate attached. Mr Repac said police asked the accused for the code to his phone but he provided "the incorrect code" before claiming he couldn't remember it. "Police were eventually able to gain access to the phone and found photographs of the golf clubs... and videos of the accused and the [co-accused]." One video included a conversation in which Lee, seated in the passenger seat, said of the co-accused: "I've taught him how to steal a Mazda Bravo and look at him go", During a police interview Lee claimed not to remember the offending as he had "memory problems, was intoxicated or all over the place after an argument with a girl he was seeing". Lee's defence lawyer, Nikhil Sood, said his client had the support of his family and was "eager" to rekindle a relationship with his two children. "During the last five years there has been a substantial amount of time where he has been absent from their lives. "It's his own fault but he seeks to repair the relationships he has lost." He submitted the offending "occurred within the context of a relapse into drug use" and that it was at the lower end of the scale in terms of seriousness. He said his client had pleaded guilty early and had been in custody for 82 days in what were more onerous conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He therefore asked the magistrate to sentence Lee to time served. But the prosecution argued that Lee had an "extensive" criminal history and that the recent offending had occurred within eight weeks of being placed on a community corrections order. "A term of imprisonment longer than 80 days might send a message that this behaviour can't simply continue," Mr Repac said. Magistrate Hugh Radford said Lee appeared to be a "pretty consistent performer" given his 34 pages of criminal history that included similar priors. "I note a very long criminal history for a man of relatively young years and that indicates to me that there is a high probability that you will continue to offend in the future," he said. But he said the offending was mid-range and caused "significant disruption to people's lives". "I also note that there was a certain amount of bravado about the offending that alarms me and you were encouraging a third party in relation to offending. "That doesn't bode well for you either," he told Lee. Taking into account the defence's submissions, he concluded that "82 days served was in no way sufficient" for the "persistent and consistent offending over the years". He sentenced Lee to 14 months in prison with a non-parole period of eight months.

