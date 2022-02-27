news, latest-news,

A BIG part of Boat Race has been dormant for a year and students are ready to unleash - in some COVID-safe fashion. Spit Crews have been approved for Sunday's Head of the Lake but it is unlikely they will be at full voice with Ballarat Associated Schools ruling out chants under pandemic concerns. But rowers have still felt the roar power of their peers as the build-up to one of the biggest days on the Ballarat sporting calendar. Ballarat Clarendon College's time-honoured traditional ring-a has sounded out each lunchtime in the school yard this week. College's support crew has individual chants for each firsts rower - a crucial part to boost mental readiness. Former rower-turned support crew co-leader Adam Jirik said this was all part of the year 12 and Head of the Lake experience. And it felt good to help bring support back. "We've been able to do the chants at lunchtime with no masks, no touching and masks on in preparation for Sunday. We're back this year to support our crews and the fact it's a bit different is okay - we're still a little unsure how it will all work - but it's great," Mr Jirik said. "I did rowing last year and it was still pretty cool to row Head of the Lake, but just not the same. This builds up all week. "We've got chants for all the firsts and a couple of school leaders who are rowing to show our appreciation of what they are doing, their contribution to the school." College has drums at the ready and has been testing air horns - all instruments they hope to use on the spit. Next door at St Patrick's College, there were no official lunchtime chants but there was a guard of honour to send rowers on their way at the final bell on Friday. The Courier understands Ballarat Grammar has also had a modified traditional build-up to Boat Race to help bring some colour back to the much-loved day. Loreto girls have been finding their voices in the school yard, not far from the Lake Wendouree finish line. The school's year 12s have been making an effort to teach year sevens their chants in a bid to keep such Boat Race traditions alive. Spit crews will be allocated sections along the western side of the finish line, along from the judges' box. There will also be capped crowd numbers at the finish. Girls' Head of the Lake will race at 12.05pm with Boys' Head of the Lake to start at 12.15pm. In a return to traditional progamming, year nine divisions will lead out Boat Race from 9am. This means, for anyone keen to get a taste of the regatta's cheer spirit it is worth setting out early to watch crews arrive, undoubtedly in some form of parochially loud style like generations before them. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/957d35b5-4725-41f7-b759-55dd0a4ce584.jpg/r0_175_5073_3041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg