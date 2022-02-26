Crime scene set up after fire in Ballarat Central apartments overnight

news, latest-news,

Firefighters rushed to a fire in an apartment complex in Ballarat Central in the early hours of Saturday morning. The initial Triple-0 call reported that the building, on the corner of Urquhart and Drummond streets, was fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes of the initial call around 3.30am. Upon arrival, they found that some residents had evacuated, while others were inside yelling out for help. Several units on the bottom floor were involved in fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus conducted a search of the building and brought the fire under control within a few minutes. The fire is suspected to be suspicious and the scene was therefore handed to police for investigation around 5am. Police are at the scene this morning and the building has become a crime scene. It is cordoned off with police tape. The building appears to be significantly damaged. A police spokesperson said fire investigators would attend the scene on Saturday to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

