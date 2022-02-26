news, latest-news,

EAST Ballarat still isn't secure in the finals race, but if it does slip into the top four at the end of the home-and-away rounds, it will be due a lot to a miracle win over North Ballarat on Saturday. Chasing what looked a more than comfortable 159 for victory, East's batsmen completely fell apart after Harry Ganley's run-out for 28. At that stage, East looked to be cruising at 2-63, but inexplicably collapsed to be 8-99 as a sustained North Ballarat bowling attack took control of the game. Chris Jerram and number 10 Josh Brown got together with the match seemingly out of their reach and produced one of the great ninth-wickets stands, putting on an unbroken 60 as East came from the clouds to grab the valuable six points. Earlier, Abhilasha Rodrigo produced his best bowling spell of the year with 4-27 to seemingly set the match up in his side's favour In other matches, while Wendouree is already safe in the finals, it came up against a determined Ballarat-Redan, who was in this match right until the final ball. Wendouree's batting wasn't able to sustain its usual standard despite 58 from Heath Pyke and 42 from Cole Roscholler. Three wickets each to Matthew Aikman and Nathan Patrikeos saw Wendouree held Wendouree to 185. In reply, Ballarat-Redan looked to be on target when openers Zac Jenkins and Jayden Hayes put on 60 for the first wicket, but two collapses, firstly losing four wickets for just 13 after the first one fell, and then another spate of 3-10 later on allowed Wendouree to escape with a seven-run win, picking up the final wicket on the third-last ball of the innings. Darley's bowlers did the job against Naps-Sebas restricting the visitors to 138 in the chase of 189. It was Rahmatullah Khwaja's day ripping through the Naps-Sebas lower order to finish with season-best figures 5-17. Earlier Dilan Chandima made it his fourth score over 50 in the past five knocks, top-scoring with 88. Mount Clear paceman Lachlan Payne gave his side some long-overdue good fortune when he spearheaded a win over Buninyong. Payne tore through the top order with three quick wickets as Buninyong crashed to 5-3. In a chase of 8-210, it was never in the hunt after the disastrous start. Tom Le Lievre top scored for Mount Clear with 71 as it produced arguably its best performance of the season. In the day-nighter at Eastern Oval, Golden Point's Daniel White produced a knock to remember, hitting 13 fours and one six on his way to an 120 not out against Brown Hill. White's innings anchored Golden Point's 6-259. In reply Brown Hill made 8-186, but never seriously threatened to chase down the large total. Ballarat-Redan 178 (Z Jenkins 53, J Peeters 4-42) def by Wendouree 185 (H Pyke 58, C Roscholler 42, M Aikman 3-21, N Patrikeos 3-48) Darley 7-189 (D Chandima 88, J Tissera 3-31) def Naps-Sebas 138 (L Corden 32, RN Khwaja 5-17) Buninyong 106 (L Payne 3-15) def by Mount Clear (TL Le Lievre 71, JP Burns 42, LR Mason 3-30) North Ballarat 158 (M Nicholson 31, A Rodrigo 4-27, A Eddy 3-11) def by East Ballarat 8-159 (C Jerram 39no) Golden Point 6-259 (D White 120no, S Ogilvie 56) def Brown Hill 8-186 (P Prinyankara 55, J Knowles 34) Wendouree Batting C Roscholler c T Moss b J Hayes 42 S Miller b N Patrikeos 0 R Simmonds b T Moss 31 HI Pyke c B Jones b M Aikman 58 T Maple c M Sandford b Z Jenkins 6 L Wood b Z Jenkins 6 MR Begbie c C Egan b N Patrikeos 21 L Argall c C Egan b M Aikman 7 J Peeters c B Jones b M Aikman 3 T Batters b N Patrikeos 0 JC Sleep not out 2 Extras (nb 0, w 7, b 0, lb 2) 9 Total 185 (Overs 48.5) FOW: 1 (S Miller) 71 (C Roscholler) 95 (R Simmonds) 122 (T Maple) 135 (L Wood) 166 (HI Pyke) 176 (MR Begbie) 179 (J Peeters) 179 (T Batters) 185 (L Argall) Ballarat-Redan Bowling N Patrikeos 10-0-3-48 M Aikman 6.5-0-3-21 B Jones 10-0-0-35 J Hayes 10-1-1-26 T Moss 5-0-1-20 Z Jenkins 7-0-2-33 Ballarat-Redan Batting J Hayes c T Maple b JC Sleep 25 Z Jenikins c HI Pyke b J Peeters 53 M Riding run out (T Batters, HI Pyke) 2 B Hosemans c HI Pyke b S Miller 0 R Fisher c HI Pyke b S Miller 1 B Jones c L Wood b J Peeters 21 M Sandford c T Maple b T Batters 6 T Moss b J Peeters 27 C Egan b T Batters 8 M Aikman b J Peeters 0 N Patrikeos not out 3 Extras (nb 2, w 19, b 0, lb 11) 32 Total 178 (Overs 49.4) FOW: 61 (J Hayes) 69 (M Riding) 70 (B Hosemans) 74 (R Fisher) 125 (Z Jenkins) 131 (B Jones) 135 (M Sandford) 157 (C Egan) 162 (M Aikman) 178 (T Moss) Wendouree Bowling T Batters 10-1-2-44 JC Sleep 10-2-1-28 S Miller 10-0-2-27 J Peeters 8.4-0-4-42 L Argall 10-2-0-21 T Maple 1-0-0-5 Darley Batting D Chandima c JA Ramsey b J Tissera 88 M Ekanayaka lbw b L Corden 7 BJ Ward lbw b L Storey 23 H Wickramasinghe lbw b J Tissera 20 B Barnes b J Tissera 0 RN Khwaja lbw b S Dissanayaka 9 Dr Locke c D Scott b L Storey 22 MJ Ward not out 7 B Longhurst not out 0 Extras (nb 0, w 1, b 6, lb 6) 13 Total 7-189 (Overs 50) FOW: 17 (M Ekanayaka) 83 (BJ Ward) 122 (H Wickramasinghe) 122 (B Barnes) 137 (RN Khwaja) 173 (D Chandima) 186 (Dr Locke) Naps-Sebas Bowling L Corden 9-2-1-39 J Coxall 4-0-0-24 V Pushpakumara 10-2-0-27 S Dissanayaka 10-2-1-26 L Storey 7-0-0-23 J Tissera 10-0-2-33 Naps-Sebas Batting D Scott run out (D Chandima) 17 S Dissanayaka c MJ Ward b B Longhurst 22 JA Ramsey c H Wickramasinghe b MJ Ward 3 L Corden c M Ekanayaka b H Wickramasinghe 32 V Pushpakumara c M Ekanayaka b RN Khwaja 17 J Tissera c H Wickramasinghe b RN Khwaja 9 S Calder lbw b M Ekanayaka 5 N Doonan not out 12 L Sheridan c B Longhurst b RN Khwaja 2 J Coxall c A Pickett b RN Khwaja 1 L Storey b RN Khwaja 1 Extras (nb2, w 12, b 1, lb 2) 17 Total 138 (Overs 47.2) FOW: 27 (S Dissanayaka) 33 (JA Ramsey) 64 (D Scott) 91 (L Corden) 112 (J Tissera) 119 (V Pushpakumara) 120 (S Calder) 128 (L Sheridan) 129 (J Coxall) 138 (L Storey) Darley Bowling M Ekanayaka 9-2-1-22 B Longhurst 10-2-1-42 MJ Ward 6-0-1-15 J Oorloff 4-0-0-15 H Wickramasinghe 9-2-1-24 RN Khwaja 9.2-2-5-17 Mount Clear Batting JM Smith c T Dittloff b D Ellis 12 J Jeffrey c H Bond b L Rigby 5 TL Le Lievre c L Rigby b LR Mason 71 JP Burns c H Bond b L Rigby 42 MG Ward b D Ellis 22 AJ George b LR Mason 6 MD Goonan c L Rigby b LR Mason 11 L Billington run out (R Hind) 21 L Payne not out 7 Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 1, lb 9) 13 Total 8-210 (Overs 50.0) FOW: 17 (J Jeffrey) 23 (JM Smith) 108 (JP Burns) 158 (MG Ward) 163 (TL Le Lievre) 172 (AJ George) 192 (MD Goonan) 210 (L Billington) Buninyong Bowling L Rigby 10-1-2-32 D Ellis 10-1-2-43 LR Mason 10-1-3-30 SA Vanderwert 10-0-0-42 R Singh 8-0-0-42 D Kitchen 2-0-0-11 Buninyong Batting TJ Parsons c J Jeffrey b L Payne 0 R Hind b JP Burns 0 L Brady lbw b L Payne 0 T Dittloff c MD Goonan b L Payne 2 L Rigby c JM Smith b JP Burns 0 H Bond c J Jeffrey b AJ George 19 D Kitchen c MD Goonan b AJ George 22 D Ellis b Y Mani 26 R Singh lbw b Y Mani 2 SA Vanderwert c J Jeffrey b L Billington 17 LR Mason not out 6 Extras (nb 0, w 5, b 1, lb 6) 12 Total 106 (Overs 34.4) FOW: 0 (TJ Parsons) 0 (L Brady) 2 (R Hind) 2 (L Rigby) 3 (T Dittloff) 43 (H Bond) 75 (D Kitchen) 78 (R Singh) 82 (D Ellis) 106 (SA Vanderwert) Mount Clear Bowling L Payne 4-1-3-15 LP Burns 5-0-2-17 AJ George 10-0-2-22 J Jeffrey 2-0-0-14 Y Manu 7-4-2-8 TL Le Lievre 3-0-0-16 DA Carton 3-0-0-6 L Billington 0.4-0-1-0 North Ballarat Batting L Lorenzen c H Ganley b A Eddy 20 CH Wilson b A Eddy 1 D Price b A Edd 5 S Jackson c L Hodgins b AD Rodrigo 15 AS McCafferty c J Eyers b J Brown 2 M Nolan c J Eyers b H Ganley 27 A Sarra c J Brown b AD Rodrigo 6 J McGuire c J Brown b AD Rodrigo 4 V Dabra not out 26 B Price c C Jerram b AD Rodrigo 14 MJ Nicholson c C Jerram b L Hodgins 31 Extras (nb 2, w 3, b 0, lb 2) 7 Total 158 (Overs 43.3) FOW: 9 (CH Wilson) 30 (D Price) 31 (L Lorenzen) 34 (AS McCafferty) 74 (S Jackson) 81 (A Sarra) 87 (J McGuire) 87 (M Nolan) 104 (B Price) 158 (MJ Nicholson) East Ballarat Bowling A Eddy 9-3-3-11 KA Ettridge 9-2-0-19 J Brown 6-0-1-35 AD Rodrigo 10-1-4.27 H Ganley 5-0-1-16 L Hodgins 1.3.0.1-16 C Jerram 3-0-0-32 East Ballarat Batting J Eyers b AS McCafferty 2 T Walton c J McGuire b S Jackson 28 H Ganley run out (MJ Nicholson) 28 L Hodgins c A Sarra b S Jackson 4 A Haslett c A Sarra b V Dabra 11 C Jerram not out 39 K Eyers c J McGuire b MJ Nicholson 2 KA Ettridge b MJ Nicholson 0 AD Rodrigo b AS McCafferty 0 J Brown not out 24 Extras (nb 2, w 19, b 0, lb 0) 21 Total 8-159 (Overs 48.5) FOW: 6 (J Eyers) 63 (H Ganley) 66 (T Walton) 73 (L Hodgins) 80 (A Haslett) 87 (K Eyers) 92 (KA Ettridge) 99 (AD Rodrigo) North Ballarat Bowling AS McCafferty 10-0-2-35 V Dabra 10-1-1-41 L Lorenzen 7.5-0-0-21 MJ Nicholson 10-2-2-42 S Jackson 10-3-2-13 B Price 1-0-0-7 Golden Point Batting J Pegg b P Priyankara 0 A Falkner lbw b P Priyankara 25 J White b P Priyankara 5 D White not out 120 J Bambury c R Knowles b J Knowles 5 AS Soloman c J Waller b J Knowles 4 S Ogilvie c J Waller b R Knowles 56 A Warrick not out 27 Extras (nb 3, w 7, b 5, lb 2) 17 Total 6-259 (Overs 50) FOW: 0 (J Pegg) 8 (J White) 51 (A Falkner) 57 (J Bambury) 72 (AS Soloman) 187 (S Ogilvie) Brown Hill Bowling P Priyankara 10-2-3-33 T Bourke-Finn 6-0-0-21 J Knowles 9-2-2-43 F Hunt 6-0-0-35 K Dobell 2-0-0-15 R Knowles 10-0-1-59 T Appleton 7-0-0-46 Brown Hill Batting R Knowles c ? b A Warrick 2 P Priyankara b J Pegg 55 NF Porter c A Warrick b L Turnbull-Gent 26 J Knowles c A Falkner b N Maggi 34 L Koliba c A Falkner b N Maggi 15 F Hunt c L Turnbull-Gent b J Pegg 2 R Wynd c L Turnbull-Gent b S Ogilvie 8 K Dobell not out 20 T Bourke-Finn c A Falkner b S Ogilvie 2 J Waller not out 14 Extras (nb 4, w 4, b 0, lb 0) 8 Total 8-186 (Overs 50) FOW: 2 (R Knowles) 67 (P Priyankara) 108 (NF Porter) 131 (J Knowles) 136 (L Koliba) 139 (F Hunt) 152 (R Wynd) 154 (T Bourke-Finn) Golden Point Bowling A Warrick 8-1-1-29 D McDonald 6-0-0-40 S Ogilvie 10-3-2-32 J Pegg 10-3-2-22 L Turnbull-Gent 9-0-1-38 N Maggi 6-0-2-17 AS Soloman 1-0-0-8 Golden Point Bowling Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. 