Funding call to support Ballarat's koala population

news, latest-news,

Funding is being requested to support Ballarat's koala population, which is facing significant and ongoing threats. Animal Justice MP Andy Meddick has got behind calls to help local koalas and is requesting the state government provide $77,000 in the upcoming budget. Ballarat rescuer Jessica Robertson said koalas in this region were "in big trouble". She said the city's wildlife rescue network of volunteers were called to 24 koala rescues last year and sadly most of these koalas died as a result of their injuries. "Due to their fractured habitat here they're going onto roads and getting hit by cars. The main cause of death here is car strikes," Ms Robertson said. Koalas require specialist veterinary care and there is currently nowhere in the region they can be treated. "We don't have any care facilities in Ballarat for animals like koalas. They are complex animals that require complex care and usually when they're hit by cars then need emergency care and we just don't have that here. "The nearest facility is 150-kilometres away at Werribee Zoo." Learning more about the crisis Ms Robertson approached Mr Meddick about the need for immediate care and research. "If we don't help them now, and if we don't do something to prevent further habitat destruction, we're going to lose them in this area," Ms Robertson warned. "Once the habitat is gone, it's pretty tricky to fix that. It takes years so the goal should be to stop it from happening." Ballarat Wildlife Park's veterinarian, Dr Adrienne Lavinia, has previously volunteered her time to treat injured koalas. Dr Lavinia said injured koalas came to her "sporadically" - sometimes she might see one in the space of a month, but other times she will see half a dozen in the same time frame. "The higher-risk time is usually the end of winter, coming into spring, when the males start to move around for breeding. That's when they're more vulnerable because they need to traverse roads to get from one part of fragmented habitat to another." She said the highest proportion of koalas she has treated have been hit by cars, but others were victims of dog attacks. Though the most heartbreaking cases are where a disoriented koala has been hit by a car and in its vulnerable state, attacked by a dog too. Other koalas become "lost in suburbia", raising the question of how they came to be there in a residential backyard or busy city street, while others are debilitated, prompting "a big question mark". "What happened to you? Where have you been? Why are you so underweight? Why are you so poor?" Dr Lavinia said that the aim was always to return a koala to where it was originally found, but when this was "the most dangerous place it could possibly be" it became problematic. "This is where we use our knowledge of conservation and corridors and make an assessment of where they would have come from and try to get them back there," she said. Two years ago, after a stint helping koalas after the 2019-2020 bushfires, she spoke with Greg Parker, the owner of the wildlife park, about a research project. It was the start of conversations with Federation University, which during the last two years has progressed into a proposal for a research project. "It's quite a large project. It's about koala abundance, genetics, health and habitat," she explained. While the wildlife park will be able to dedicate some resources and the university will provide research time, facilities and resources, seed funding is required to get the project off the ground. Dr Lavinia said the university had made a commitment that if the seed funding is provided, then it will commit to the project in the future. "It won't just be a one-year project, it will be a 20 or 30 year project. They will continue to funnel students into the project every year." The funding proposal at this point is only for the first stage, which would involve tracking koalas, echidnas and birds of prey post release to understand where they go and if they reproduce. "It's great if we know their point of origin so we can put them straight back at release but then we can look at where they're moving. "Were they just moving through this area or were they living in that area? Do they move in and out of it and how far are they travelling? And how well are they doing there?" Tracking the animals would be assisted by a drone, which will be used to not only look for koalas but also assess the habitat. Dr Lavinia said habitat was crucial for koalas due to their limited choice of eucalypt trees. RELATED COVERAGE: 'This is an emergency': calls for more research to save Ballarat's koalas RELATED COVERAGE: How can we save the koala populations around Ballarat? RELATED COVERAGE: Gordon koala habitat under threat of logging Noting that wildlife conservation was important to him, Mr Parker said the time was now right for him to give back. "We've been open for 37 years and a lot of it has been surviving. I had to become a businessman and make this work as a responsible, sustainable business. "But now I want to give back," he said, adding that was why he had developed the Wildlife Resilience Fund as a vehicle to raise money to contribute to wildlife conservation. He said the park and his staff had "a lot to offer" in terms of supporting wildlife rescuers and carers and sharing the knowledge gained with the park's captive koalas. "We're living in a time when there's a lot of pressure on wildlife and there's all sorts of reasons why they're declining... but koalas are probably the most vulnerable because they're such a specialized animal," he said. He added that working as one would greatly assist in quickly treating animals and getting them back into the wild, while the park could also act as a central point of coordination - from answering phones and being a place to run seminars to upskill interested parties to ensure everyone was working towards the same goal and using best practice. "There are some great groups doing amazing work but we need to pull together and coordinate that work and perform together. "It's a great step and I can see some huge potential. Hopefully we can all pull it together and make it happen." Mr Meddick said the funding request was urgent and if the government didn't do all it could to support and protect koalas, they would be at risk of being listed as endangered - just as they have been in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). "Koalas have just been listed as endangered. We have lost 30 percent of our koala population in the last three years. If we don't act now, we are facing the real possibility of seeing them become extinct." Yet he said the exact numbers weren't clear in Victoria - after bushfires and continued habitat loss - and the data to reflect this just did not exist. "That's why the research aspect of this is so important, because it can easily be assumed right now that Victoria is in the same state, if not worse. So greater protection is really important, but we must back that up with hard data." He said the number of koalas being injured and killed across the region was "alarming", and the increase in rescue callouts during the last 12 months was of "great concern" to him. "The koalas around Ballarat are facing enormous pressures... this is really a microcosm of what's happening in southwest Victoria and indeed across the entire state. "Our native wildlife deserve environments where they thrive - not struggle to survive." Therefore the funding request has three separate components. The first is for koala enclosures to provide adequate housing for the temporary care of injured koalas. The $8,600 in funding would allow for the purchase of five pre-built koala enclosures to be installed at the Ballarat Wildlife Park. The second part of the request, $33,400, would fund medical veterinary treatment to support the medical expenses and veterinary costs to treat up to 20 koalas each year. The funding sought is based on the medical requirements and treatments administered to koalas in 2021. The third part of the funding, $35,000, would be for the research. The funding would allow for the first phase of a proposed koala research project to fund drone ground truthing and calibrating technology to identify koalas and purchase the equipment required to track their movement. "Rescuers and vets are doing all they can to support Ballarat's koalas, but without research on population numbers and the threats to their habitat - we will not be able to adequately implement long term measures to protect them and ultimately stop their needed to be rescued in the first place," Mr Meddick said. He said it was "disappointing" koalas were being used by the federal government as an "electioneering tool" in New South Wales and Queensland. "I'm pleased that those places are getting the funding but Victoria has been completely ignored. "It's why funding like this from the state government stepping into the breach is so important, because that data collection will provide us with really good, clear numbers of exactly how many animals are here, where they're congregating, how they're moving, what they're eating and the specific pressures surrounding them." It comes as the Victorian government has released a new draft Koala Management Strategy, to replace the last in 2004. Currently open for community feedback, it aims to outline the issues and actions for the conservation and management of Victoria's koalas into the future. To read it, visit: https://engage.vic.gov.au/VKMS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/fc9b4a7f-2a02-469c-a1fc-a96ed223dc40.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg