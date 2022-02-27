GALLERY: Crowds return for the Head of the Lake

news, latest-news,

Huge crowds gathered to cheer on the school crews at this year's head of the lake event on Sunday. The weather was perfect for the event, which returned with some semblance of normalcy this year. Crowds began to gather around the finish line for the first race at 9am, with the crowds growing and atmosphere building in the lead up to the senior races in the afternoon. RELATED COVERAGE: While each school had an animated spit crew (though the number was capped) to cheer on their teams as they raced towards the finish line, other onlookers reclined in camping chairs or with picnics at the lake's edge. Some in the crowd even brought their dogs along, dressed up in school colours. Early in the morning St Patrick's College's spit crew captain, Joe Fraser, said all of the schools were putting on a show but he believed his crew was one of the "most passionate" the school had ever had. "It's something about the brotherhood that just brings us all together because we all love it so much," he said. Competing in the event three years ago, he said he understood how motivating it was to feel the support from the sidelines, so he was trying to get the crew to make as much noise as possible. "I know what it's like to be out there and I know how good it feels to be chanted at, to know all the boys are behind you," he added. All of the spit crew captains agreed that the rowers having the support of their peers energised them to push themselves in the last part of the race to get over the line first. One of Ballarat Grammar's spit crew captains, Lila Japp, said the objective going into the day was to be "the loudest and most spirited" to help their crews win. The Loreto College spit crew captains told The Courier the energy was "amazing" and "unreal", especially as their school had competed so well. "We've all been hanging out for it, the whole school, especially because we haven't been able to do it for two years," one said. Damascus College's year 11 student, Xavier Byrne, said the turn out for his school was good. "We might not have had the numbers but we've had the heart today and everyone's been getting around [the rowers]," he said. Adding that he was proud of all of the school's rowers and crews, he said everyone had got out there and "had a good crack at it": "It's good to get out here and support them all for the hard work they've put in this season," he said. Mark Warwick, co-deputy head at Ballarat Grammar, said it was fantastic to have students and supporters back at the lake for the event this year. "It's been nice to hear the crowd and the atmosphere build throughout the day. It's got louder and bigger as the day has progressed and more people have turned up towards the pinnacle of the races." He said it was often a "hard slog" for rowers during the first part of the race but their motivation was boosted when they started to hear the crowds chanting. "This is the first time in three years where we've had real crowds so the atmosphere is starting to come back. It's not quite the full atmosphere we had five years ago but it's really nice to have the rowers rowing into the cheers from their peers." The races all ran to schedule and he said the organiser's were "rapt" with how the day had turned out, despite early fears about the wind. "Throughout the week we have been looking at things like the wind, which had been a factor for the past three or four years but the wind today is beautiful. It's also not too hot and sunny so it has enabled some really great racing," Mr Warwick added. He said the day was also special as it was one of the first times schools have been able to host an event since the onset of the pandemic. "It's fantastic for all the schools in the competition as it's one of the first times where they've been able to get out and show some school spirit. There is really a feeling of coming out of the COVID hangover so it's nice they've been able to come together as a group." While he said there was "fierce rivalry" between each of the schools, he said ultimately they were all Ballarat schools that looked after each other. He said "great sportsmanship" and "ability" was shown throughout the day. "There has been some fantastic sportsmanship out on the water at the end of the races. The spit crews have also been really tasteful towards each other and they're really encouraging their own schools, which is what we want them to be doing." He also thanked the officials and school staff for making the day possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/f47cc2c1-69ae-4a52-9fe7-13adfe59d602.jpg/r0_167_5472_3259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg