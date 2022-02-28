Reminder to keep an eye out for children in driveways after 'heartbreaking' incident

news, latest-news,

A community is mourning a young eight-year-old boy after he was killed in a "driveway accident" on Saturday afternoon, the same month a new safety campaign was launched in an effort to reduce the number of such incidents. The Delacombe street that was filled with emergency services well into the night was quiet on Sunday morning, as people who knew the boy started to come to terms with the tragedy. Emergency services were called to Park Street just after 4pm on Saturday to reports a boy had been hit by a car. The driver of the car remained at the scene following the incident, police said. Paramedics treated the boy and an air ambulance was called and landed nearby, but the young boy tragically died at the scene. An emotional neighbour, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier she had watched the boy grow up over the last eight years. She described him as "a spirited little man" who was like "all other little boys" and that he loved playing outside on his scooter. Wiping away tears, she described the incident as "heartbreaking" for the family. She said she, like many other parents, would be holding their children closer. "You always hug your kids but I think a lot of us will be hugging them harder tonight," she said. People have taken to social media to express their condolences to the family as the news has spread across Ballarat. The boy's mother, who The Courier has decided not to name, posted how much she loves her son and that she can "barely function" since the incident. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you," she posted. The boy's grandfather also posted about the "great pain" at losing his grandson. He said the boy loved revving his motorcycle and going for rides with him. The grandfather also warned people to remember to be vigilant on driveways. "Please always remember to check around your vehicles in driveways when children are anywhere in the area as if the wors[t] happens the pain on the whole family is indescribable," he posted. The incident occurred just weeks after Kidsafe Victoria and the Transport Accident Commission launched a new safety campaign to reduce the number of "horrific driveway run-over incidents". According to Kidsafe, an average of seven Australian children aged between zero and 14 are killed in driveway run-over incidents each year, while 60 sustain serious injuries - equating to more than one child each week. At least three children, including the Delacombe boy, have been killed in such incidents in Victoria during the last 18 months. While the Delacombe incident occurred on a weekend, a large number of these incidents occur in the morning and late afternoon - times when families are leaving or returning to the home from work and school. The campaign was launched to coincide with children returning to classrooms and calls on motorists to be vigilant around driveways and roads. Kidsafe Victoria chief executive, Melanie Courtney, said children's unpredictable behaviour and the significant blind spots in vehicles placed them at a greater risk than other pedestrians. "Children under five years of age are most at risk - they are unpredictable, surprisingly quick and may follow you to the driveway to see what you are doing or say goodbye," she said. "All vehicles have a large blind spot - some extending back as far as 15 metres - which can make it difficult for the driver to see a child. Even with reversing sensors or cameras, a child may not be noticed until it is too late." She said driveway run-over incidents had devastating long-term effects on families - particularly when the driver was a family member or a friend. The campaign focuses on three key measures - supervise, separate and see - that every family can follow to keep their children safe. The first is to always supervise children in and around a driveway while the second is to separate designated play areas from driveways and garages. Self-closing doors and gates, as well as installing fences, to separate the house and garden from the driveway can be valuable additions. Thirdly, people should be aware that all vehicles have substantial blind spots behind them and while reversing sensors and cameras can reduce them somewhat, they should not be relied upon. Kidsafe recommends getting into the habit of walking around a vehicle before driving off when a young child is nearby. According to the TAC's website, children "have not developed the skills and knowledge to handle risky situations on the road" before they are ten years old. It recommends teaching children not to play behind cars from a young age and to look both ways before crossing driveways to look out for reversing cars. It also recommends teaching children the basic elements of crossing safely by using the 'Stop, Look, Listen and Think' approach to crossing a road. This includes stopping one step back from the curb, looking and listening for traffic, deciding if it is safe to cross and continuing to look and listen while crossing. Police are continuing to investigate.

