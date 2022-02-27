news, latest-news,

It was a competitive game from start to finish, but the Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls couldn't get the job done against the Oakleigh Chargers at the weekend, falling by 15 points. Trailing by just nine points at three-quarter time the Rebels had every right to feel like they could overrun the reigning premier. READ MORE SPORT: It proved a task too big to complete, Oakleigh prevailing 6.4 (40) - 3.7 (25). The game got off to a strong start for the Rebels, leaders by one point at the first break. The Chargers managed 2.2 to the Rebels one behind in the second term to gain the ascendancy. The Rebels began to press in the third quarter. Wayward kicking proved an issue, however, the side managing 1.3 to still trail by nine points at three-quarter time, a margin they couldn't make up. Molly Walton led all possession getters on the ground, picking up 29 disposals, six marks, four tackles, six inside 50's and four rebound 50's. Captain Lilli Condon impressed again with 27 disposals and a goal to go along with a game-high 12 tackles. The girls take on Geelong next Sunday at City Oval from 11am. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

