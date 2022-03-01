news, latest-news,

Food insecurity, bullying, puberty education, climate change, mental health and financial literacy are key issues young people in Ballarat care about and are working on big ideas to create community change. Mount Rowan Secondary College year 8 students participated in the Crazy Ideas College Social Innovators program last week and pitched their project ideas to community partners on Friday. Crazy Ideas College lead educator Matt Hanlon said the students' growth was "incredible" throughout the program and the young people realised how they could contribute to the community as innovators. "They identified issues they empathised with and connected with, then the value of having partners come in today they have realised they are big issues they can have an impact on," he said. "Hopefully with coaching we can get that out into the Ballarat community." RELATED COVERAGE: Students pitch ideas to solve community problems for Crazy Ideas College One group pitched an idea for a whole-of-community food festival which provided food education, a social event and also a place for people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity to access food relief. Another group shared a personal story of bullying at school and shared their idea to create a virtual reality program that gives students an insight into how people feel when they experience bullying. A group passionate about the environment want to educate community members by creating massive transparent globes that depict a healthy world in contrast to an unhealthy world reflecting inaction. One group identified an issue with young people feeling uncomfortable to ask questions about puberty and had an idea to create an education app called 'Body Edu'. Another group pitched their idea for a robotic cow to support people experiencing mental health and drug and alcohol difficulties. The final group pitched an idea for a life camp and vodcast to educate young people about finance, budgeting and life skills like paying bills. Students Charlotte North, Ellie Koros, Rachel Twyerould and Hayley Oldaker are behind the financial literacy project and said it was their chance to take positive action. "This is a chance we can do something positive about this," Hayley said. "When we were preparing our speeches our teacher was talking to us about superannuation and we were all sitting there going 'what is that?'" "Instead of being told what to do it has let us go out into a creative zone, there was definitely guidance but there was very much support for us to do what we wanted and have fun," Rachel said. Community partners from Integra, the Shaka Project, Ballarat Community Health, the Anglican Church, Speak Australia and AFL Victoria gave feedback on the student ideas. "When we equip young people they step up and they lead," Mr Hanlon said. "Give them the opportunities and seeds, they prosper and really take off. "When they are willing and have an open mind they are so capable." Students worked with Crazy Ideas College staff members and their teachers during the two day program hosted at Ballarat Tech School. They joined teams based on issues they were passionate about, then worked on ideas to address that issue, ultimately pitching their 'crazy big idea' and a scaled down idea that could more easily be implemented. Many of the students said they would continue working on their ideas to bring them to life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/75529cd2-2602-46a9-9c67-fdba9777e3e0.JPG/r0_203_3984_2454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg