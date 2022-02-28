Elderly crash victim remains in hospital while driver applies for bail

news, latest-news,

A man who allegedly fled the scene of a collision which left an elderly man with life threatening injuries has continued his attempt for bail, citing health issues and discomfort in custody. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard evidence from the driver Jesse Davies' grandmother on Monday that he could live with her if granted bail. The 30-year-old started an application for bail in late January which was adjourned to give the defence time to provide further evidence to the court about his health issues and a bail address. The court heard in January Davies allegedly collided with an elderly man's car on January 22 at the intersection of Longley Street and Leopold Street in Alfredton when he failed to give way. Police informant Detective Senior Constable Moore told the court during the last hearing the victim's car was hit on the driver's side and veered off the road where it collided with another vehicle parked in a carport. Davies allegedly told a witness to call triple-zero before running from the scene. The 86-year-old driver was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition after being freed from the car. Detective Senior Constable Moore said on Monday the victim was still recovering in hospital, but had now been moved to Ballarat from Melbourne. He said a toxicology report showed Davies had drugs in his system at the time of the collision. Defence barrister Natasha Freijah provided evidence on Friday about Davies' medical conditions multiple sclerosis and severe eczema. She said these conditions made his time in custody difficult and he could live with his grandmother if released on bail. Ms Freijah said the plan was for Davies to secure a bed in a residential drug rehabilitation facility, but a place was not currently available. The court heard Davies had spent three months in a drug rehabilitation facility previously but released himself after three months. His grandmother told the court Davies had used drugs for a number of years. "After what has happened to Jesse in the last month I think he will comply with the rules," she said on Monday. "I think this has given him a dreadful fright and this will help him get on with his life." The court heard in January Davies left his phone in the car when he fled the scene and ran through Victoria Park to a friend's house 'to calm down' after the collision. Three hours after the collision he returned to his aunt's Wendouree home where he had been living and he was arrested. Davis allegedly told police he had reached for his phone in the footwell of the passenger seat as he was approaching the intersection and by the time he looked up he saw the other car coming and hit the brakes. The court heard Davies told police he did see the give way sign but he 'made a mistake'. Ms Frejiah said Davies would have support of the Court Integrated Services Program if released on bail. Magistrate Letizia Torres asked about Davies' level of commitment to his recovery and the CISP worker said she believed he appeared 'very committed'. Detective Senior Constable Moore said a collision re-constructionist was still completing a statement that would include measurements and approximations in regards to the collision. The police prosecutor said the prosecution case was strong and the likelihood of a prison sentence being imposed was 'real'. "As uncomfortable it is for the accused to be in custody, the victim might have other views on how uncomfortable that may be," he said. Ms Torres will hand down her decision on bail on Thursday afternoon. Davies is charged with negligently causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to render assistance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/2fdcfc75-2274-4a68-9b8f-e0619bd30fc9.jpg/r22_170_695_550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg