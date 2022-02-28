Ballarat finishes summer with one of the driest months on record

news, latest-news,

Queensland and NSW may be hit by devastating floods but Ballarat has remained stubbornly dry, finishing off the summer with much lower than average rainfall. February has finished up as one of the driest months in decades with only 0.2mm of rain falling on a single day on Wednesday 16th bringing the total rainfall for the summer to 91.8mm well short of the long term Ballarat average of 132.9mm. IN OTHER NEWS: Ballarat's driest February on record was in the drought year of 1983 when no rainfall was recorded. March 2003 also has no recorded rainfall at the Ballarat aerodrome but February's 0.2mm is worse than some of the driest months in the millennium drought including 0.8mm in January 2009 just before the Black Saturday bushfires. Despite a wet spring the waning effects of La Nina were also felt in the continued pattern of January being one of the wettest months of the year and bringing higher rainfall in single events. In January 2022 more than two thirds of the 65.2mm that received, fell on a single day on January 6. The summer of 2020/21 was also much wetter with a total Temperatures of the 2021/22 summer were about average with both maximum and minimum temperatures close to long-term means. The maximum average of 25.3 degrees Celsius was .1C below the long term average. The hottest day of the month on Monday February 14 when the mercury reached 33.9 C, one of only three days when the temperature climbed above 30C. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/fd9e2f49-5753-47c8-8f28-607124e0c9c6.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg