With one round to play in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant season, there is still one spot up for grabs in the premier division top four. Currently, Victoria holds fourth spot, sitting on 146 points. READ MORE SPORT: It takes on Webbcona (third), in a must-win clash. If it does, a finals spot is secured. The side chasing it, Central Wendouree, sits seven points behind Victoria in fifth and takes on Buninyong this round. It is a clash that Central Wendouree goes into as favourites, but is certainly a game that it could drop. If Central Wendouree can win and Victoria loses its clash, then fourth spot would be claimed by the former. BMS (sixth) remains a chance but needs a lot to go right. Firstly, it requires Victoria and Central Wendouree to lose. Secondly, it needs Victoria to claim no more than two points and to take home 16 points of its own against Creswick to sneak into fourth. If the twp happen to tie on points, Victoria would get the nod as it currently leads BMS in shot differential by 118. Sebastopol take on Midlands, the latter likely to finish on top of the ladder and enter the finals as a number one seed. City Oval and Clunes round out the week's fixture.

