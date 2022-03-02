news, latest-news,

THERE was an old-world charm at the heart of Ballarat's bustling growth that captured the imagination of The Very Reverend Michael Davies. Digging deeper, Father Davies found his maternal great-grandfather was ordained in the Christ Church Cathedral by the first Anglican bishop of Ballarat, Samuel Thornton, in the 1870s. About 150 years later, Father Davies was installed as dean of Ballarat in the same church on Friday night. While his great-grandfather served most of his life in Melbourne, Father Davies wanted to take time to settle into the Ballarat community and get a real sense how he might best help. Father Davies said there had been a long interval between deans - with Bishop Garry Weatherill and Father Martin Nadarajan sharing the core duties - but he had not planned any overt changes because there was plenty to build upon. Conversations in the Cathedral, introduced by Father Nadarajan, had tackled big social issues with community leaders and experts in the safe space of Anglican Church of Christ the King's hall (the Christ Church Cathedral hall). The forums were prompted by an emerging need for social connections and a noticeable shift to younger congregation demographics in between lengthy lockdowns a year ago. Father Davies enters as the church continues to navigate its way into a COVID-normal. He arrives from the Newcastle diocese where he has worked as a priest the past eight years in Woy Woy, about an hour north of Sydney. Father Davies was ordained as a priest 22 years ago and felt it was time for a big change. There will be an adjustment for Father Davies but he said, in many ways, the Ballarat church would be tackling plenty of the same issues. "There will be many challenges - and these are facing churches across the board - such as ageing congregations and competing loyalties and attention for allegiances," Father Davies said. "It's going to be interesting to take up the mantle and there will be curiously different civic and parochial duties for me in this role. "I'm feeling confident in this time in my life, and with my level of ministry, to embrace the role." IN OTHER NEWS Father Davies said he had initially been considering a move to Melbourne but Ballarat, its people and culture played on his mind "I love this city is approaching 120,000 people but it's still got its charming bits that can get lost in cities," Father Davies said. Although, he quipped, he was still trying to get used to subtle nuances, such as terminologies, between Victoria and New South Wales.

