One of the Ballarat RSL's longest service committee members has been honoured with a life membership. After serving as secretary for 16 years, Maurie Keating was awarded with life membership of the RSL by state president Rob Webster at a ceremony on Monday. Mr Keating first joined the RSL in 2004 before being elected as secretary in 2006, a role he has served in ever since. Mr Keating oversaw some of the toughest years for the sub-branch, helping to keep it alive during leaner times, as well as guiding it through moves to The George and now Midlands Golf Club. Mr Keating said being awarded life membership was the culmination of his career with the RSL. "It's just been many years and it's just something I'm just so proud of. I just feel extremely proud. I was proud to see all my family there to see me receive the award," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I've been doing this for many years. I'm ex-service myself and I just wanted to continue on my service work, but by helping veterans and that's what the RSL does." Mr Keating said outside of being awarded life membership, he was most proud of the work he did to keep the sub-branch afloat. "In the beginning, when things weren't very good and we didn't have a lot of money, I had to do a lot of work to keep us on our feet," he said. "At one stage of the game, we were in a position where we could have lost the RSL in Ballarat and it was myself and the president of the time, Graeme Cummins, we worked bloody hard to keep it together and we succeeded. It was hard work at the time but it's paid off and now we've got an RSL we can be very proud of." Mr Webster said volunteers like Mr Keating were critical to the RSL. "It's critical because the majority of our network runs on volunteers and volunteers really need to step up at times and given some of the issues that Ballarat's faced in the last 15 years, Maurie's been right in the middle of it, trying to sort it out," he said. "That takes, if nothing else, endurance and stamina. It's an amazing job. It's amazing to be able to provide service and amenities for ex-servicemen and women who can't do it for themselves." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/8a7f4d6f-932a-4f21-af5f-66758cdcfe8b.jpg/r197_523_4032_2690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg