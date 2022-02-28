news, latest-news,

Ballarat police are urging locals to keep an eye out for a missing teenager who could be in the city. 14 year-old Lucas was last seen in Clarinda Drive, Narre Warren about 9.30pm on Saturday 26 February. Police believe he may have travelled to Ballarat, Bendigo or Melbourne's CBD. IN OTHER NEWS: Police and family are concerned for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Narre Warren Police Station on (03) 9705 3111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

