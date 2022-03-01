news, latest-news,

The Midlands Golf Club has been able to fund stages one and two of the project, which includes new alfresco areas and a children's playground, with $5.5 million raised through neighbouring development. Meanwhile, additional money is needed for stages three and four which would include new offices, meeting rooms, storage, a museum and a theatrette for the RSL to transform the sub-branch to a regional hub. Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass said the redevelopment was necessary to keep up with the demand for veterans' services across the region. "We have roughly about 450 members who require constant attention. We get enquiries every day through our pension offices, probably about four or five a day, looking for support with problems they've got. It's important that we can develop this place to a degree where we can support them on a bigger scale," he said. "We need to upgrade. We haven't got enough room for a start. We've got probably four or five [veterans] a day waiting to get an interview. So if we have more room, we can give better support and quicker support for our veterans." Midlands Golf Club president Darren Bandy said the redevelopment had been in the works for four years. "It's not only for the RSL, it's for all returned personnel and to have the right facilities to transition those people back out of the armed services and to have the support mechanism they need," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I really think with where we're going into the future, we need to think differently about standalone clubs and how they work. We've really got to work together to actually make sure that we have facilities that serve the community better and more effectively." Mr Bandy said the educational component of the redevelopment would have a wider community benefit. "What we want to do is be able to offer comprehensive curriculum support to the schools so you can come and play golf and bowls and go through the museum, there's a small theatrette, or you can actually go and visit the 13 monuments across the town and have an expert take you on those tours and explain what's there, why they were built and their significance," he said. "It's exciting and it's something that Ballarat needs. Other regional towns of similar size have got some really good facilities, why doesn't Ballarat? If we all get behind it, we get that support, we can really make this a good thing for Ballarat and returned service personnel."

