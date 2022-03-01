news, latest-news,

Lawrence has cut the deficit between it and Ballarat on the ladder thanks to a win in round 14 Creswick and District Community Bank senior mixed Pennant action. Lawrence was dominant in its win over Ballarat, prevailing 8-70 to 1-21. READ MORE SPORT: Considering the gap that Lawrence needed to make up to get within a glimpse of the top four, the resounding win was exactly what it needed. It now sits two points behind Ballarat in fifth, the final two rounds set to decide who will take the fourth and final spot going into finals. Lawrence is set for a tough run with third-placed Creswick up next this weekend, before rounding out the season against second-placed Smeaton. Ballarat has a slightly easier run home, due to face Miners Rest (sixth) and St Augustines (seventh). Creswick made up some ground to Smeaton with a 4-57 to 5-52 win. Creswick entered the round trailing Smeaton by six points. That deficit has now been cut to four with two rounds remaining. In the process, Smeaton fell slightly behind first-placed Mt Prospect. The two entered the round even on points, however Smeaton now trails by four points. Mt Prospect fought off a brave St Augustines side to prevail 6-61 to 3-47. St Augustines sits second-last on the ladder and faced a steep climb to defeat the current top side, but competed well to win three sets. Miners Rest rounded out the weekend's winners, too good for Bacchus Marsh 8-69 to 1-37.

