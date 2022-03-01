'We won't tolerate any anti-social behaviour': police warning after gathering gets violent

news, latest-news,

Police have warned youths that they will not tolerate anti-social behaviour after violence broke out during a mass gathering at the weekend. Police responded to numerous reports about "unruly behaviour" at a gathering of hundreds of youths at Victoria Park about 10.30pm on Saturday night. Local police, along with the Public Order Response Team (PORT), were eventually able to disperse the crowd, which police said ranged from very young teenagers to young adults. The reason for the gathering is unknown at this stage but police do know it was organised on social media. Some teenagers were treated for non-life threatening injuries, including broken bones, after fights broke out. Ballarat Police's Senior Sergeant Anthony Traynor told The Courier that both uniformed police and detectives were investigating at least four assaults and appealed for any witnesses or anyone with footage taken in the area that night to contact police. Of particular interest is footage of the Victoria Park area, as well as the intersection of Sturt and Gillies streets near the service station. Broken glass was scattered throughout the park once the crowds dispersed, while property was damaged in the vicinity of the area. With police's main objective to maintain community safety, he said police held concerns about the number of assaults and what could occur at any future planned gatherings. The gathering at Victoria Park follows a similar event in Creswick in recent weeks. "Police are aware organisers often use social media to arrange these gatherings so we are monitoring intelligence to determine if future events are planned," Senior Sergeant Traynor said. He said police would prepare for future gatherings by monitoring the sites, while they had also been proactively engaging with schools and community groups. "We want to spread the message that we won't tolerate any anti-social behaviour, assaults or damage to people's property," he said. He said there was "clear evidence of alcohol consumption" at the gathering and it was believed this contributed to the behaviour. He warned youths to only attend parties safely, with the knowledge of parents and guardians. "Police will be monitoring all gatherings held in public places and despite your age, you will be held accountable for your actions." Senior Sergeant Traynor also encouraged youths to look out for their friends at events. He advised parents with concerns to potentially monitor their children's activity online as the events were becoming "more popular". "There is an inherent danger of youths gathering in large crowds and drinking," Senior Sergeant Traynor said. "Those who attend with the best intentions can get swept up in the emotion and might do things they wouldn't ordinarily." Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to file a report online.

