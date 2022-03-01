The singles section one top four is tightening up | BRTC Friday Open results, ladders
Charlie Alcock has drawn level with Greg Parry on top of the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre Friday Open singles section one ladder following his 7-6, 6-4 win over James Millikan.
Marleen Gort proved too strong for Parry, prevailing 6-7, 6-1, 10-8.
Harry Wills drew level in equal second on the ladder alongside Millikan with a straight-sets win over Brayden Joyce 6-1, 6-4.
Max Olver, Jy McGrath and Milla Fraser rounded out the round's winners.
In section two, James Harrington climbed into the top two with a 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 win over Jono Alcock.
Fellow top four members John Schreenan and Will Reid enjoyed strong wins, as did Hugh Miller.
Rob's Favourites upset My Face 3-27 to 1-18 in the mixed doubles.
The Book Club and Awesome Foursome rounded out the winners.
SECTION ONE SINGLES RESULTS
Marleen Gort def Greg Parry 6-7, 6-1, 10-8
Max Olver def Drew Elliot 6-3, 6-4
Charlie Alcock def James Millikan 7-6, 6-4
Harry Wills def Brayden Joyce 6-1, 6-4
Jy McGrath def Soren Andrews 6-4, 6-1
Milla Fraser def Mason Trewin 3-6, 6-2, 11-9
LADDER
Greg Parry - 40, Charlie Alcock - 40, James Millikan - 38, Harry Wills - 38, Drew Elliot - 32, Brayden Joyce - 32, Soren Andrews - 24, Milla Fraser - 24, Marleen Gort - 24, Jy McGrath - 16, Gerard Roney - 8, Alex Craven - 8, Gary Wealands - 2, Josh Vandenhoek - 2
SECTION TWO SINGLES RESULTS
John Schreenan def George Wills 7-6, 6-1
Hugh Miller def Shaun Leonard 6-1, 6-1
James Harrington def Jono Alcock 6-4, 2-6, 10-3
Will Reid def Peter Keller 6-3, 6-3
LADDER
John Schreenan - 62, Will Reid - 46, James Harrington - 42, Mason Trewin - 42, Jono Alcock - 24, George Wills - 16, Hugh Miller - 16, Shaun Leonard - 8
MIXED RESULTS
The Book Club 3-29 def Mars 1-25
Awesome Foursome 2-23 def Servivors 2-21
Rob's Favourites 3-27 def My Face 1-18
LADDER
The Book Club - 48, My Face - 43, Awesome Foursome - 38, Servivors - 35.5, Rob's Favourites - 30, Mars - 21.5
