news, latest-news,

Charlie Alcock has drawn level with Greg Parry on top of the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre Friday Open singles section one ladder following his 7-6, 6-4 win over James Millikan. Marleen Gort proved too strong for Parry, prevailing 6-7, 6-1, 10-8. READ MORE SPORT: Harry Wills drew level in equal second on the ladder alongside Millikan with a straight-sets win over Brayden Joyce 6-1, 6-4. Max Olver, Jy McGrath and Milla Fraser rounded out the round's winners. In section two, James Harrington climbed into the top two with a 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 win over Jono Alcock. Fellow top four members John Schreenan and Will Reid enjoyed strong wins, as did Hugh Miller. Rob's Favourites upset My Face 3-27 to 1-18 in the mixed doubles. The Book Club and Awesome Foursome rounded out the winners. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/42f9abaa-a34b-425e-ac8d-22fc633a828e.jpg/r0_325_4875_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg