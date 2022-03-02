news, latest-news,

Keeping brothers Izaiah and Zachariah Taula healthy is a full-time job for their parents Carolyn Britt and Andy Taula - and being born with a genetic illness in a pandemic has only heightened concerns around their health. Izaiah, 2, and Zachariah, 9 months, were both diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when they were four weeks old after routine heel-prick testing following their births. The diagnosis means a lifetime of daily physiotherapy to help thin and move thick mucous in their lungs, 'normal' coughs and sniffles being mistaken for COVID, antibiotics, annual hospital stays and constant vigilance around their health. Luckily at this stage the boys do not have the digestive issues that are also common with the condition that can mean taking dozens of tablets a day and a strict diet. Izaiah's diagnosis came as a shock for the couple, who have no history of CF in their family and particularly as Andy's Samoan heritage lowers the risk of the genetic condition even further. When Zachariah was born there was a one in four chance he too would have the condition, which affects the lungs and digestive system. The diagnosis left the couple feeling helpless but determined to do everything possible for their boys. Ms Britt said she knew little about cystic fibrosis before doctors indicated Izaiah might have the genetic disease. "I had heard of cystic fibrosis and I knew it was serious. When they told me there might be an indication he has CF I knew it was serious. The worst thing I could do was get on Google, but I did, and I bawled," she said. The couple have turned that feeling of helplessness in to a challenge to help their sons and other people with cystic fibrosis by taking part in Monash Health Foundation's 65km for Cystic Fibrosis. Last year family and friends in team Izaiah and Zachariah's Vavega (vavega means miracle in Samoan) raised about $7000 toward the cause and they hope to exceed that this year. "Because you feel so helpless with children with CF, this is an opportunity for us to do something, to give us a bit of purpose, and help us feel like we are doing something for the boys and those suffering CF," Ms Britt said. Any time the boys do get sick, they are immediately put on antibiotics as even a relatively minor infection could be enough to send them to hospital or cause lung damage. They often have a cough or runny nose related to the cystic fibrosis rather than respiratory illness, but Ms Britt has often found it a challenge to get the boys in to see a doctor during the pandemic because of the symptoms "they live with all their life". They do twice as much daily physiotherapy as recommended, which is challenging with a squirming toddler and baby who do not understand why they need to stay still or follow instructions. What should take 15 minutes they schedule 30 minutes for but it often takes an hour as the boys must be maneuvered in to different positions and do different exercises. "I can't wait until they're old enough for me to say if you do this and lay down and help me it will be done," Ms Britt said. "In two and a half years I've only missed five times ... as a parent nothing comes before the care of your child, especially something like this. "There's no greater feeling or sound on earth for me than them taking a deep breath." As if having two children during a pandemic has not been challenging enough, lockdowns and health concerns mean some of Ms Britt's large extended family have yet to meet Zachariah. IN OTHER NEWS "At the moment we've been really fortunate and had no really serious hospital admissions but we've been isolating from everyone and we were using hand sanitiser before the pandemic started anyway," she said. On March 19 participants will walk a distance from 6.5km to 65km to raise funds for the cause. Because of COVID the walk will again take place virtually, with many on Izaiah and Zachariah's Vavega team walking varying distances around Ballarat. Last year two of Ms Britt's sisters managed 33km on the day, while she has a goal to walk 10km this year. Over the past nine years 65km for Cystic Fibrosis has raised more than $845,000 and funded 20 research projects in Australia. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/036102c5-1f2c-4610-8ce0-1df33b7198d3.jpg/r0_104_2193_1343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg