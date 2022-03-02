news, latest-news,

Sebastpol prevailed in a comeback win to claim the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region men's fours title recently. The side, consisting of Saturday Pennant premier bowlers Fred Reus, John Garvin, Murray Gannon and Paul Lovell, proved too strong for Buninyong, the final score a 23-18 victory. READ MORE SPORT: Despite eventually falling, Buninyong sat in the box seat for much of the early stages of the game. It took control early on in the contest with some dominant form and looked destined to run away with the match. The team of Brett Innes, Phillip Nunn, Keith Chapman and Steve Gollan raced to a 14-0 lead after eight ends, in the box seat to claim a win. Despite some early dominance, the game's momentum started to shift once the sun faded late in the afternoon and the lights were switched on at Ballarat Bowling Club. With a change of pace in the green, Sebastopol started to score some shots. By the end of the 15th end, the deficit had been cut down to just seven, the game in the balance. Two ends later that deficit had been turned into a lead for Sebastopol, thanks to eight shots on the 17th end. Sebastopol landed the first seven shots of the end. Despite Buninyong's best efforts to make a dint in the deficit by moving the jack or disturbing Sebastopol's bowls, it couldn't do enough. Sebastopol's Lovell landed another shot, handing his side eight total shots for the end, a win now in sight. The effort handed it a two-shot lead (20-18) and Buninyong was suddenly on the back foot. On the 18th and final end, Sebastopol wasted little time securing the comeback win. It scored three shots to take it to 23, five clear of Buninyong on 18. Sebastopol will now represent the BHBR at the State Championships to be played later this year in Bendigo. The BHBR women's fours were scheduled to be played on the same night, however has been postponed. The Saturday Pennant regular season will be completed this weekend with round 18 action. A three-week finals schedule is then set to run to crown premiers. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/5a814ce9-2fd6-4ecc-b746-a222447ec898.JPG/r829_524_5091_2932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg