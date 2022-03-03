Starting new conversations about workers' experiences of climate change

news, latest-news,

Workers on the frontline of climate change impacts in Ballarat are having their voices heard for the first time in conversations about actions and solutions. Friends of the Earth is partnering with Ballarat Trades Hall and union organisers to host an event next week promoting a workers climate change impact survey. Event orgaiser and Friends of the Earth representative Anna Langford said a broad range of workers were already experiencing climate change as a health and safety issue in their workplaces. "We've heard from hospo workers who become sick and worn out with exhaustion while working in hot, poorly ventilated kitchens during heatwaves," she said. "As they work multiple days in a row during extreme heat, they become more and more exhausted which results in further risks to their safety, like poorer coordination while working. "Health workers have shared experiences of the anxiety they go through during extreme weather events and disasters like bushfires as they are responsible not just for themselves, but their vulnerable clients." The survey will ask union members about the ways they are experiencing climate impacts in their workplaces and what responses they expect from governments and employers. Ballarat Trades Hall and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington said he expected the survey to uncover issues that were rarely considered or spoken of. "The conversation on climate change has been with health and emergency services without realising that hospitality and retail workers, fast food workers, cleaners and so many other parts of our workforce can be severely impacted and the natures and roles of their work will change over time," he said. Mr Edgington said workers in regional Victoria were already feeling the effects of climate change. "It can be really subtle stuff, we are seeing mosquito born diseases moving further south impacting on health, restaurants and hospitality impacted as far as food supply changes and work impacted by extreme weather. "Look at Queensland at the moment, people are standing on their roof begging to be rescued. It is horrific. "I have to say I am pretty anxious as far as the results we will get and impacts I think we haven't realised yet." RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat's climate is changing, how will we adapt? The results of the survey will be analysed and compiled in a report for publication mid-2022. Mr Edgington said he believed the survey was the first of its kind in Victoria. Ms Langford said climate change impacts could look different for people in Ballarat compared with Melbourne, Shepparton or Portland. "By holding (a Ballarat) event we're hoping to bring in a strong number of responses from the Ballarat community and be able to compare them with workers' experiences in Melbourne and other parts of the state," she said. "When it comes to tackling the climate crisis in a socially just manner, workers need to be a core part of the conversation about what solutions we will embrace to rapidly lower emissions and respond to the impacts that are already locked in." Friends of the Earth has partnered with six Victorian unions and RMIT University for the Climate Impacts at Work survey project. The Ballarat event will be hosted at Ballarat Trades Hall on March 9 from 6.30pm to 8pm. RSVP here: melbournefoe.org.au/climate_impacts_ballarat_event. Complete the surveys online at unitedworkersunion.typeform.com/ClimateImpacts, raffwu.org.au/union-climate-survey/ or surveymonkey.com/r/climateimpacts. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/b01019f8-d829-49b3-8020-ce59870ee5bf.jpeg/r0_90_532_391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg