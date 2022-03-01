news, latest-news,

Ballarat is included in a severe thunderstorm warning. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. "A broad trough of low pressure over western Victoria combines with a large high pressure system southeast of Tasmania, resulting in a humid easterly stream which will promote severe thunderstorm development today." the warning said. RELATED COVERAGE: NSW, Queensland flood updates: more told to evacuate Archdale Junction, north-west of Maryborough has recorded 34.8mm of rain in the two hours to 11.30am. Ballarat has already seen a decent downpour between 11am and 12pm. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/382deec3-9357-438c-888d-79c5b16b40f4.jpg/r0_227_4568_2808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg