news, latest-news,

The final round of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant was washed out, besides one game, robbing the competition of an entertaining round 18 fixture to confirm the top four. Central Wendouree was set to attempt to take Victoria's spot in fourth, however was prevented from doing so against Buninyong once the showers hit. READ MORE SPORT: The results mean that Central Wendouree fell seven points short of Victoria and remains in fifth. Midlands secured the minor premiership, 12 points clear of City Oval in second. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/afa41081-02f3-44dd-85f8-60216ed87b49.jpg/r0_139_3111_1897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg