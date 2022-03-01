Semi-final match-ups have been set for the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant
The final round of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant was washed out, besides one game, robbing the competition of an entertaining round 18 fixture to confirm the top four.
Central Wendouree was set to attempt to take Victoria's spot in fourth, however was prevented from doing so against Buninyong once the showers hit.
READ MORE SPORT:
The results mean that Central Wendouree fell seven points short of Victoria and remains in fifth.
Midlands secured the minor premiership, 12 points clear of City Oval in second.
SEMI-FINAL FIXTURES
PREMIER
Midlands vs City Oval
Webbcona vs Victoria
DIVISION ONE
Beaufort vs Smeaton
Daylesford vs City Oval
DIVISION TWO
Victoria vs Linton
Invermay vs City Oval
DIVISION THREE
Webbcona vs City Oval
Ballarat North vs Smeaton
DIVISION FOUR
Beaufort 4B vs Ballan
Victoria vs City Oval
PREMIER LADDER
MIDLANDS +186 shots, 202 points
CITY OVAL +113, 190
WEBBCONA +88, 172
VICTORIA +93, 154
Central Wendouree +4, 147
BMS -25, 142
Buninyong -50, 133
Creswick -62, 122
Sebastopol -137, 102
Clunes -210, 76
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.