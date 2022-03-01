Road blocked after truck crash at Amphitheatre

news, latest-news,

A truck crash blocked the Pyrenees Highway at Amphitheatre on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays. Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle incident about 1.10pm. The large truck crashed through a bridge railing, with its front ending up in the creek. The truck driver was freed from the cabin and assessed by paramedics at the scene for a minor upper body injury. The driver, a man in his 60s, was transported to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition. The truck was carrying containers at the time of the crash but they were empty, a Country Fire Authority spokesperson said. Two fire trucks were at the scene and were supported by police who blocked the road as the truck was pulled from the creek. Heavy haulage was called in to tow the truck from the creek to re-open the road. Traffic banked up around the area as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/79a20f92-3724-46d4-9e9a-2ad610da73fd.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg