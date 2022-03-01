news, latest-news,

Former Greater Western Victoria Rebel Amy McDonald capped off Geelong's 23-point win over Richmond at the weekend by polling a perfect 10 in the AFL Coaches' Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award. McDonald was awarded five votes from Geelong coach Dan Lowther and Richmond coach Ryan Ferguson following 26 disposals, seven tackles and eight-clearances. READ MORE SPORT: She led the Cats to an impressive 5.3 (33) - 1.4 (10) win, Geelong keeping Richmond goalless in the second-half and allowing two behinds. McDonald's effort takes her tally to 33 on the season and puts her 12th on the overall leaderboard. Lowther was full of praise for McDonald and teammate Rebecca Webster post-match. "She (Webster) has had a really good seven or eight weeks which is great for her and the same for Amy, they're both great, great mates and they work as hard as each other," he said. "To see them both have really strong games just goes to show that that's the future and the direction of where the footy club's going." The Cats now shift their attention to St Kilda on Saturday at RSEA Park from 3:10pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

