The resurgence of live music following the heights of the pandemic continues to get stronger with more shows and less restrictions. For many artists, the return of gigs is a chance to earn some income, but it is also an opportunity to reunite with a tight knit community. For Adelaide rockers Bad Dreems, a sense of community was one of the things most missed during COVID. Guitarist Alex Cameron said it had been a long time between drinks for the five-piece band, which returns to Ballarat after about a decade on Friday night. "We played some sporadic shows over the past two years but certainly not as much as we used to. We've played three shows already, a couple last weekend and then one at Loch Hart Music Festival a few weeks ago. It's great to just be back amongst people and playing music and being part of the community," he said. "I think community is the word that springs to mind. When music is taken away from you, you realise how much you get from it and, in our case, that's the friendship we have with each other but also the the friendship you have with other people you work, whether it's other bands, engineers, sound people and such. IN OTHER NEWS: "Also just the relationship you have with the audiences. You never get used to chatting to people at the shows who have either come a long way to watch you or tell you about how much the band means to them and what not. All that part of being part of the music community is really what is missed." Bad Dreems is playing at Volta on Friday night, alongside Blackwood's Our Carlson, as the band turns its attention to the regions for future shows. The regional focus was inspired by the band's recent performance at the Loch Hart festival on the Great Ocean Road, as well as a regional tour in 2021. Mr Cameron said Friday night would be the first time the band had played at Volta in about 10 years, when they played alongside Children Collide when the venue was still named Korova Lounge. "The response to that was so good and we enjoyed it so much that we're endeavouring to do more regional touring this year because it's something, for whatever reason, we've never done as much, but we certainly want to do more of it and we're going to more of it this year," Mr Cameron said. "Coming to places like Ballarat is pretty exciting because we've found that we've got fans in all these places and it's great to be able to come to them. We come from Adelaide, which is almost like a regional centre, so I guess we kind of relate to the energy in these types of places. "Going to places like Koroit, which I never really even heard of before and finding people there that are into your band. We went and watched the footy there for an afternoon, meeting people, that sort of community aspect is really what music is about for us." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

