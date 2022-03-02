news, latest-news,

According to a new survey, the environment and climate change, health, and leadership are the top three issues likely to determine Ballarat residents' votes at the next federal election. The survey, run online by Australian Community Media - the publisher of this masthead - received more than 150 responses from people in and around Ballarat, out of more than 7000 responses nationwide. Respondents were given several choices for the first question, about what will determine their vote, and asked to pick their top three. What are the top 3 issues likely to determine your vote at the 2022 federal election? More than a third selected the environment and climate change and health as being the main issues that will determine their vote, while leadership, economic management, and household cost of living rounded out the top five. These were similar to the national responses, but Ballarat people had establishing a federal corruption investigation commission and the handling of the pandemic as lower priorities. READ MORE: Where does Ballarat stand with elections approaching? However, the responses to the open-ended question, "what's the most important thing the federal government can do to make life better for regional Australians?", where people could write their own answers, showed infrastructure was at the front of mind for many Ballarat residents. Out of the 150 or so responses, more than 40 mentioned fixing roads or improving local infrastructure at least once, while improving regional health services, including mental health and aged care, was second highest, mentioned 27 times. Addressing climate change was mentioned 16 times, while helping with cost of living was mentioned 15 times. IN THE NEWS Just five people mentioned COVID restrictions, and among other ideas mentioned were extra funding for the arts, considering nuclear energy, and investigating a Universal Basic Income scheme. Interestingly, 16 responses called for politicians of all stripes to care more for regional areas in general - "think of regional Australia," one response stated. A date for this year's federal election has not yet been set, but it must take place in May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/f6b4ee42-2bd4-45c2-bd64-08cb15515ca3.JPG/r1_569_5564_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg