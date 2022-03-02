Two Vietnamese men charged over cannabis grow house

news, latest-news,

Two Vietnamese men have been remanded in custody after they were arrested and charged for allegedly cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis. Hunh Van Le, 38, and Ngoc Nguyen, 25, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday via audio link from the Ballarat police cells for a filing hearing. The pair, who live in Sunshine, did not make an application for bail. They are both charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis at Inverleigh on February 28. The charges were laid by the Ballarat Divisional Response Unit. Defence lawyer Adrian Paull said it was their first time in custody and asked the court to note their lack of English as a custody management issue. A Vietnamese interpreter translated the short court hearing to the pair. They will return to court for a committal mention on May 26. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

