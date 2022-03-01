news, latest-news,

The final round of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant season is nearly upon us and there is still plenty to play out in the premier division. The top two sides, Sebastopol and Victoria, are locked into first and second and can't drop any further. READ MORE SPORT: Four teams stand a chance of making up the other two spots; Buninyong (third), BMS (fourth), Webbcona (fifth) and Linton (sixth). Here is what each side needs to happen in order to play finals this season. BUNINYONG Third, +46 shots, 163 points Buninyong is in the box seat as it already sits in the top four. A win over Linton this week secures its spot. If it loses, it would require either BMS or Webbcona to lose. If both sides win, Buninyong would fall out. BMS Fourth, +104 shots, 156 points BMS requires a win over Learmonth to secure its finals spot. If it, Webbcona and Linton lose but Webbcona and BMS claim the same amount of points, the latter would stay in fourth. A loss to BMS and a win to Webbcona would knock BMS out. WEBBCONA Fifth, +62 shots, 155 points Webbcona is one point behind BMS, requiring a win over Victoria this week and either Buninyong or BMS to lose their respective clashes to claim a top four spot. If it and BMS were to both lose, movement is possible depending on how many points each team would win. LINTON Sixth, +23 shots, 146 points Linton needs a lot to go right, but it's possible. A win over Buninyong and losses to BMS and Webbcona should get it in, depending on how many points those sides claimed if they were to lose.

