You could be the difference between someone making it home or not when driving, Ballarat Highway Patrol officers say, as a massive state-wide operation kicks off. "Take a bit more time, take a break, don't get so impatient, if nothing else, think of taking that extra step for your family and loved ones," Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Rigg said, noting the Ballarat police region had seen four deaths so far this year. "It's four too many, it's devastating, but most, if not all, could have been avoided." READ MORE: Reminder to keep an eye out for children in driveways after 'heartbreaking' incident Coordinated by the state Road Policing Command, Operation Engage will see the roads in regional and metropolitan areas swamped by police for the entire month - according to Victoria Police Media, intelligence shows over the past five years road trauma collisions in both rural and metropolitan Melbourne peaked in March. As of March 1, 48 people had lost their lives across the state in road incidents - more than 60 per cent of road fatalities this year have occurred on rural roads. Acting Senior Sergeant Rigg said he hoped the additional visibility would help get the message out, including a major blitz over the Labour Day long weekend. "It's the same messaging - people sometimes think 'I've heard it all before', but they don't adhere to it, they don't listen to it," he said. "I'm on record as being a family member severely impacted by road trauma, I wouldn't wish it on anyone else, and we'll be working hard to make sure no one else impacted. "There are 17 more deaths this year compared to this time last year, break that down into percentages, it's a nearly 60 per cent increase in the first two months of the year." READ MORE: How this not-for-profit works to reduce the incidence and impact of road trauma The operation will focus on "impaired driving and drug- and drink-driving, fatigue, and speeding," he added. "Motorcyclists are over-represented at the moment (in injury and fatality statistics), not only in our area but across the state," he said. "We've also got a heavy vehicle focus, as we've got the Western Highway and Midland Highway, we understand the need for the trucks to use those highways but we need to make sure they're doing it safely. "We don't want anyone to have to get the knock on the door, to get that terrible news of a serious injury or fatality, it's the worst part of the job for any police officer." In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Glenn Weir said March is "becoming synonymous with road trauma". "It's about time we changed that - it's completely unacceptable," he said. IN THE NEWS "With such a terrible start to the year on our roads, we're really ramping up our focus on road safety this month. "All road users should expect to see Victoria Police out on roads." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/81d2d1ad-9348-4145-a718-0b9af4236076.jpg/r9_207_4032_2480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg